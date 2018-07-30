TshisaLIVE

Assault charges verdict against Cici expected today

30 July 2018 - 06:00 By Jessica Levitt
The judgment in the assault case against her is expected today.
The Midrand Magistrates Court is expected to deliver judgment in the assault case by musician Arthur Mafokate against his ex-girlfriend Busisiwe 'Cici' Thwala on Monday.

Mafokate laid the charges after Cici laid assault charges against him. He is currently on trial in that case.

Mafokate has pleaded his innocence throughout the case and said justice will prevail.

Cici, meanwhile, has been outspoken about her version of events and has called her former boss and boyfriend out on public platforms.

The case against Mafokate is due to resume on August 23.

