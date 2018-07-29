TshisaLIVE

Expensive for who? Some of Bonang's R399 t-shirts are 'sold-out'

29 July 2018 - 14:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Some sizes in the range are sold-out.
Image: Via Instagram

While the R399 price tag of Bonang's exclusive t-shirt range left a bad taste in some tweeps' mouths, other people have apparently had no problem forking out those coins. 

Just hours after the launch of her range in collaboration with Spree, Queen B took to Instagram to bask in the glory of her success. 

"My range dropped today and some items are already sold out. Thank you so much for the love," she said.  

Even though B's loyal army were in a complete frenzy over the range, there was a raging debate on Twitter about the prices being out of reach for many fans. 

The range features some of Bonang's most popular phrases including, Mo'Ghel and Give The People What They Want. 

