Siba Mtongana welcomes baby number four

Siba Mtongana and her husband Brian have welcomed their fourth child into the world, the celebrity chef confirmed on Instagram.

Siba announced a few months ago that she was pregnant and that she was expecting a girl.

On Sunday she posted an image of herself holding the new addition and said that she gave birth three days ago.

"3 days ago our lil princess arrived early in the morning. Her name is NtandoyeNkosi Mtongana aka Ntando bouncing healthy at 3,4kgs. She's the scale balancer at home: two boys, two girls. We're so excited to finally welcome her. Her siblings are so excited and fighting over her already."

Siba said that child bearing and birthing is "one of the greatest miracles of all time."

"Thank you Lord for this precious and beautiful addition to our family and thank you all for your kind words throughout the pregnancy... Much love! The Mtonganas💓 📷@brianmtongana #PrincessNtando"

Welcome to the world Princess Ntando.