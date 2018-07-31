Glammy turned 50 and her soirée was damn lit

Shuuuu!

Listen! When Glammy, who y'all know as AKA's mother and glam-granny to the Supa Mega and DJ Zinhle's daughter Kairo, turned 50 we knew it was going to be turnt.

Like, we're talking ballgowns, dancing, celebs and champers.

Where: The black tie event was held at the historic Rand Club in Jozi.