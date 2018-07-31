Glammy turned 50 and her soirée was damn lit
Shuuuu!
Listen! When Glammy, who y'all know as AKA's mother and glam-granny to the Supa Mega and DJ Zinhle's daughter Kairo, turned 50 we knew it was going to be turnt.
Like, we're talking ballgowns, dancing, celebs and champers.
Where: The black tie event was held at the historic Rand Club in Jozi.
Who: From the Supa Mega, to LeAnne Dlamini and Letshego Zulu, the party was filled with a lot of famous faces. And obvs, her close friends and family.
Why: Guys! A whole 50! Plus she just did the most after climbing Kilimanjaro.
Bonanza: Glammy did an entire dance routine at the party. Scroll right and you'll catch a glimpse of her moves.
And Glammy looked very queenly at her royal affair in a navy blue, off the shoulder ballgown.
Levels upon levels fill the snaps below.