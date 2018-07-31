Glammy turned 50 and her soirée was damn lit

TshisaLIVE

Glammy with her two kings by her side.
Shuuuu!

Listen! When Glammy, who y'all know as AKA's mother and glam-granny to the Supa Mega and DJ Zinhle's daughter Kairo, turned 50 we knew it was going to be turnt.

Like, we're talking ballgowns, dancing, celebs and champers. 

Where: The black tie event was held at the historic Rand Club in Jozi.

Who: From the Supa Mega, to LeAnne Dlamini and Letshego Zulu, the party was filled with a lot of famous faces. And obvs, her close friends and family.

Why: Guys! A whole 50! Plus she just did the most after climbing Kilimanjaro. 

Bonanza: Glammy did an entire dance routine at the party. Scroll right and you'll catch a glimpse of her moves.

And Glammy looked very queenly at her royal affair in a navy blue, off the shoulder ballgown.

Levels upon levels fill the snaps below.

