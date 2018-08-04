TshisaLIVE

Jennifer Bala shows off banging post-baby body

04 August 2018 - 12:00 By Jessica Levitt
Jen Bala = mama magic.
Image: Instagram

Jennifer and Loyiso Bala welcomed their second child together in May and now the hot mama has given us a glimpse of her post-baby body. And fam, it's like...

Jen was at Glammy's 50th birthday celebration and looked stunning in a black three-piece creation.

She said she almost didn't attend because she had just had a "massive hormonal breakout."

"Nearly didn’t go because I was alone at home with her, had just had a massive hormonal breakout (most of the hectic bumps are covered by my strategically placed hair, while some are on my neck), was exhausted, had to time when I could shower and never mind get to the hairdresser on time and feed in-between."

Clearly she cleans up well!

Tadaaa! After almost giving up on finding something to wear to @lynnforbesza’s black tie birthday party and making sure I express enough for Tori I eventually made it!!! I nearly didn’t go because I was alone at home with her, had just had a massive hormonal breakout (most of the hectic bumps are covered by my strategically placed hair, while some are on my neck), was exhausted, had to time when I could shower and never mind get to the hairdresser on time and feed in-between. ———————————————————————- @justtonightjosephine was a lifesaver and they always listen to what I want. This is a 3 piece: top, skirt and beaded cape that we threw together to make it work. ———————————————————————- Hair by @chantal_baatjies @urban_sass with my 7yr old clip ins ☺️) ———————————————————————- 📸 @foreveronke Make up and styled by Moi. #glammyturns50 #ididnotwakeuplikethis #icleanupwell #momlife

A post shared by J E N N I F E R B A L A (@jenniferbala) on

