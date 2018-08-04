Jennifer Bala shows off banging post-baby body
Jennifer and Loyiso Bala welcomed their second child together in May and now the hot mama has given us a glimpse of her post-baby body. And fam, it's like...
Jen was at Glammy's 50th birthday celebration and looked stunning in a black three-piece creation.
She said she almost didn't attend because she had just had a "massive hormonal breakout."
"Nearly didn’t go because I was alone at home with her, had just had a massive hormonal breakout (most of the hectic bumps are covered by my strategically placed hair, while some are on my neck), was exhausted, had to time when I could shower and never mind get to the hairdresser on time and feed in-between."
Clearly she cleans up well!
Tadaaa! After almost giving up on finding something to wear to @lynnforbesza’s black tie birthday party and making sure I express enough for Tori I eventually made it!!! I nearly didn’t go because I was alone at home with her, had just had a massive hormonal breakout (most of the hectic bumps are covered by my strategically placed hair, while some are on my neck), was exhausted, had to time when I could shower and never mind get to the hairdresser on time and feed in-between. ———————————————————————- @justtonightjosephine was a lifesaver and they always listen to what I want. This is a 3 piece: top, skirt and beaded cape that we threw together to make it work. ———————————————————————- Hair by @chantal_baatjies @urban_sass with my 7yr old clip ins ☺️) ———————————————————————- 📸 @foreveronke Make up and styled by Moi. #glammyturns50 #ididnotwakeuplikethis #icleanupwell #momlife