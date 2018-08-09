#RIPProKid Tributes pour in for 'number one Soweto boy' ProKid
Humble, gentle and kind - those are just some of the words used to describe hip-hop star ProKid.
Hip-hop fans across South Africa have been awake for most of Thursday after it was confirmed in the early hours of the morning that the Ghetto Science star had died. In a statement issued on behalf of the family they said Pro was visiting friends on Wednesday night when he had a 'severe seizure' and paramedics were unable to revive him.
Celebrities including AKA, JR, Terry Pheto and Slikour have paid tribute to the musician. They've shared their personal experiences with him, with AKA explaining that ProKid "changed his life" and gave him his first "big break."
Fans have also taken to social media to express their shock and pay tribute to the 37 year old.
#RIPProKid Who watched @Uzalo_SABC1 ironically paying tribute to Pro with this iconic scene on 7 Aug, a day before his passing. This scene took me back, not knowing that Pro is leaving. RIP ProKid😢 pic.twitter.com/HPBYnchpzq— Snethemba (@snedosini) August 9, 2018
Wow. One of Soweto's finest. Seriously lost for words. Whenever I would see his name on a flyer for an event I would make sure I was there. I have all his Cd's and would find solace in his music on dark days. His music inspired so many of us from ko kasi. 💔 Dankie san #RIPProKid— Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) August 9, 2018
#RIPProKid I know you will all talk that people will appreciate you when you’re gone, but are you saying that we shouldn’t mourn for those who inspired us simply because the system slept on them. I feel like y’all using Pro to seem better. Please excuse us.— Motlatso Mankgela Jr (@JrMankgela) August 9, 2018
whatever that im hearing about Pro is not true.. im shattered 😭😭💔— Mdu Kubheka (@EmDyew) August 9, 2018
Pro Kid you will forever be missed #RIPProKid 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/s5fYZdYcjw
I’m from the South Western Township— Siyabonga Yengwa (@Cya_Yengwa) August 8, 2018
Where we get down kid
Where you usually get smacked if you act like a clown kid
Smile at me I turn around cracking a frown kid
Like who the hell are you asking me where I’m from#RipPro#RipProKid
💔😖😖