#RIPProKid Tributes pour in for 'number one Soweto boy' ProKid

09 August 2018 - 06:24 By Jessica Levitt
ProKid has been labelled one of Soweto's finest.
Humble, gentle and kind - those are just some of the words used to describe hip-hop star ProKid.

Hip-hop fans across South Africa have been awake for most of Thursday after it was confirmed in the early hours of the morning that the Ghetto Science star had died. In a statement issued on behalf of the family they said Pro was visiting friends on Wednesday night when he had a 'severe seizure' and paramedics were unable to revive him.

Celebrities including AKA, JR, Terry Pheto and Slikour have paid tribute to the musician. They've shared their personal experiences with him, with AKA explaining that ProKid "changed his life" and gave him his first "big break."

Fans have also taken to social media to express their shock and pay tribute to the 37 year old.

