Distruction Boyz dancer in court for child rape charge

A dancer for Durban-based gqom act Distruction Boyz, who has been charged with the rape of a 14-year-old girl, will hear on Friday whether or not he will have to spend more time behind bars.

The man, who cannot be named because he is facing rape allegations, appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s court on Thursday. He can only be named once he has pleaded to the charge.

The 31-year-old has been help in police custody since his arrest on Monday. Details of when the alleged incident took place were not ventilated in court.

It is understood that the man made his first appearance in court on Wednesday, with the matter rolled over 24 hours.

During an application for bail on Thursday, his attorney Sandile Shoba said that his client was a pillar of his community.

“The applicant in this matter is involved in many projects which facilitate outreach in his neighbourhood.”

Shoba said that the dancer, employed by Afrotainment – a multi-faceted entertainment company owned by DJ Tira - had two young children who he supported.

“If the applicant is not released on bail he will be deprived of his salary which supports the children and they will starve,” said Shoba.

The public gallery in the Magistrate’s Court was awash with the green and yellow of the ANC women’s league protesting against the man’s release.

The state had opposed his release on bail, with the testimony of investigating officer Lindelani Nkomo insisting that the man would flee the country and evade his trial.

Judgment in the bail application is expected to be delivered on Friday.