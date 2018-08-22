IN MEMES | Twitter thinks TGOM needs a dose of Petronella for pain!
Petronella makes Mzansi feel better every night and tweeps believe she can do the same for her boss, TGOM.
Twitter has long forgotten that The Queen's Gift died but obviously his mother TGOM, is far from that point and viewers think Petronella should step in as her therapist.
Since the boat bombing incident that cost Gift (played by Thabang Molaba) his life, TGOM has not been able to keep it together for more than five minutes. Under normal circumstances this would be okay, but not in a life where Diamond is out to get you and even your enemies are trying to help you.
Twitter can't deal with the sad and depressed Gracious Mabuza.
#TheQueenMzansi this TGom wa mbora struu ekete o beditswe ke nyaope mxm pic.twitter.com/pW4kjlvAnF— Bridgett Ramahlaku (@BridgyRams) August 21, 2018
TGOM needs Counseling.. Struu.. We cant Carry On like This #TheQueenMzansi #TheQueen pic.twitter.com/RKzNXUJkKJ— Katlego Monama (@Jomo_SA) August 21, 2018
So tweeps suggest that Petronella "counsel" her. How that would work out is anyone's guess but the level at which we know Petronella, TGOM will have no ounce of depression left in her.
Why? Because... Let the memes show you!
Petronella is so funny #thequeenmzansi 😅😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/nGtUmwV2mS— Dineo Seloana (@DJ_BabyMolDii) August 21, 2018
Aiiiii petronella😂😂😂😂#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/pEEswJPt7O— @Manana_Boyzana (@Manana80556058) August 21, 2018
Lol that part of Petronella Singing " Tharara thererethe , 50 " reminded me of " Jabulani , ja ja ja jabulani " 😂😂😂 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/VFTYqrOesi— Abutii Comedy🌍🎲 (@MziziMagesh) August 21, 2018
Petronella yi Queen Shame #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/i7NoKYq2gx— ImJustMabeshOCool (@MabeshOCool) August 21, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— SHASHI🌹 (@shashi_ashley) August 21, 2018
Petronella is life pic.twitter.com/VmQOnXUCHl
Jesus mara wat can we do wid Petronella #TheQueenMzansi 😂😂😂😂 she kills me... pic.twitter.com/JP3AsSWmUJ— Spheshal👸 (@PhesihleZama) August 21, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi u Petronella pic.twitter.com/lDGCYUpl7Q— nompendulo (@Phiwo23894490) August 21, 2018
Petronella Maan! Lmao #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/OE9xVjAULO— 👑 SAGÜERO 👑 (@SakhileMathebu7) August 21, 2018
Petronella and her lies 😂😂😂 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/BZkQkHlw2N— Nonkululeko (@Nonkue_Nene) August 21, 2018
Petronella is on another Level #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/yJG78x4ZvE— Tshepo Mekgwe (@Tshepo73876041) August 21, 2018