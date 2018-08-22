TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Twitter thinks TGOM needs a dose of Petronella for pain!

Petronella makes Mzansi feel better every night and tweeps believe she can do the same for her boss, TGOM.

22 August 2018 - 09:20 By Chrizelda Kekana
TGOM (played by Rami Chuene) and Petronella (played Thembsie Matu) are the best madam and maid pair on TV.
Image: Via Instagram

Twitter has long forgotten that The Queen's Gift died but obviously his mother TGOM, is far from that point and viewers think Petronella should step in as her therapist.

Since the boat bombing incident that cost Gift (played by Thabang Molaba) his life, TGOM has not been able to keep it together for more than five minutes. Under normal circumstances this would be okay, but not in a life where Diamond is out to get you and even your enemies are trying to help you.

Twitter can't deal with the sad and depressed Gracious Mabuza.

So tweeps suggest that Petronella "counsel" her. How that would work out is anyone's guess but the level at which we know Petronella, TGOM will have no ounce of depression left in her.

Why? Because... Let the memes show you!

