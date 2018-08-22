IN MEMES | Twitter thinks TGOM needs a dose of Petronella for pain!

Twitter has long forgotten that The Queen's Gift died but obviously his mother TGOM, is far from that point and viewers think Petronella should step in as her therapist.

Since the boat bombing incident that cost Gift (played by Thabang Molaba) his life, TGOM has not been able to keep it together for more than five minutes. Under normal circumstances this would be okay, but not in a life where Diamond is out to get you and even your enemies are trying to help you.

Twitter can't deal with the sad and depressed Gracious Mabuza.