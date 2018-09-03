TshisaLIVE

JP and Sue Duminy welcome baby number 2

03 September 2018 - 07:20 By Jessica Levitt
JP and Sue Duminy have welcomed a second princess to their brood.
JP and Sue Duminy have welcomed a second princess to their brood.
Image: Instagram/Sue Duminy

JP and Sue Duminy are proud parents to a second baby girl.

Sue Duminy, who has been sharing her pregnancy journey with fans on social media, confirmed on Instagram that she had given birth.

"And then we were four. Welcome to the world my beautiful Alexa-Rose Duminy," wrote the mom on Instagram.

She thanked her cricket star hubby for being with her during 26 hours of labour and even poked a bit of fun, saying she hoped he could still catch a ball of the marathon session.

Congrats!

Most read

  1. Inside cricket star Temba Bavuma’s fairytale white wedding TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Sho Majozi 'kicked off' Afropunk after-party stage TshisaLIVE
  3. LISTEN | Eminem dropped a surprise album & here's 4 songs you need to ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Black Coffee speaks out on alleged affair: 'Before you get used to everything, ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa: I won't get married to prove a point to society or because my bum is ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
‘They are family now, that’s what hurts’ - Landlord of foreign store owners
X