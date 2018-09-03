JP and Sue Duminy welcome baby number 2
JP and Sue Duminy are proud parents to a second baby girl.
Sue Duminy, who has been sharing her pregnancy journey with fans on social media, confirmed on Instagram that she had given birth.
"And then we were four. Welcome to the world my beautiful Alexa-Rose Duminy," wrote the mom on Instagram.
She thanked her cricket star hubby for being with her during 26 hours of labour and even poked a bit of fun, saying she hoped he could still catch a ball of the marathon session.
Congrats!
And then there were 4! Welcome to the world my beautiful 🌷Alexa-Rose Duminy🌷.. Mom’s heart just doubled in size with all this new love, dad’s chest expanded twice from all the proudness and Isabella already got a very tight grip around your hand so you are basically stuck with your new BFF for life.. 👭 Thanks my love @jpduminy for standing next to me every minute of the 26 hours in labour😢I hope you can still manage to catch a ball after all those contraction-hand-grasps🙈.. #ThankYouLordForOurBlessings 🙏🏼💫🙏🏼 And thanks to everyone for the beautiful messages, each one is greatly appreciated! 💝