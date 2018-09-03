JP and Sue Duminy welcome baby number 2

JP and Sue Duminy are proud parents to a second baby girl.

Sue Duminy, who has been sharing her pregnancy journey with fans on social media, confirmed on Instagram that she had given birth.

"And then we were four. Welcome to the world my beautiful Alexa-Rose Duminy," wrote the mom on Instagram.

She thanked her cricket star hubby for being with her during 26 hours of labour and even poked a bit of fun, saying she hoped he could still catch a ball of the marathon session.

Congrats!