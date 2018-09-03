Kwesta on his team: If I ran Raplyf, I'd run it to the ground

And, he said the success of RapLyf was highly dependent on a synchronised team, because their strengths and weaknesses complimented each other.

“It’s because of the team I work with mainly. I’ll be lying to you if I said I sit down and think of business moves because I don’t do that. But I know the team I surround myself with thinks of that and they’ll be like, ‘let’s go get this deal or let’s do this or what do you think of this.’ I’ll either say yes or no depending on how I feel about it.”

Kwesta said it had a lot to do with knowing what he’s good at and wanting to master it, instead of being a jack of all trades and a master of none.

“It’s not that I’m too dumb for it, I just don’t have a passion for it. I’ve only ever done things that I am passionate about and if I don’t have a passion for it I won’t do it well. I know that about myself.”

The Ngiyazifela Ngawe hitmaker said he wasn’t interested in painting a false image of who he was by pretending to be a savvy businessman, instead he aimed to impress solely with music.

“Look it would be nice to be like, ‘hey look at me I’m a business mogul. I’m that guy and I also rap at the same time. But that’s not me.”

And, even though it’s been two years since Dakar II, Kwesta remains one of the most sought after artists with a very strong presence everywhere thanks to hits like Spirit.

He said fans must look out for Dakar III in 2019.

Okay boss… three months to go, let the countdown begin.