Fikile Mbalula sets Donald straight after 'retweet' disappointment

Fikile Mbalula has never been shy to share his opinions about musicians and has even come out to give RnB crooner Donald some music advice this week.

Donald found himself on the Twitter trends list on Monday after he struggled to get support for his new music video.

The musician asked fans to retweet a post about the video for his single Sanctuary Love, 5, 000 times but after a few hours he barely got 500.

Donald flooded his timeline with requests to support the idea but his situation looked so bad that at one point even Fikile thought he should abandon the idea.

Taking to Twitter Fikile addressed Donald and told him to focus on music and not getting the street's approval.