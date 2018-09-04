Jessica Nkosi sets a tweep straight with stinging clapback
As Jessica Nkosi and her bae TK Dlamini count down to the arrival of their daughter, which could be any day now has blasted a tweep for making unnecessary comments.
Jessica who is expecting her first child sent the tweep packing after the person commented on how she seemed to be pregnant every year.
Imagine!
Jessica tackled the comment head-on with a spicy reply.
Yes every single year she’s pregnant!!! Oh my what are you going to do because this is soooooo your business and you are so stressed, and it has everything to do with you!! Uzoyenzenjani manje bakithi. Cela usixoxele?!?! https://t.co/TDfgfHXFKR— Jessica Nkosi (@JessicaNkosi) September 3, 2018
Jessica and TK can't wait for their little princess to make her grand entry.
During an interview with True Love magazine earlier this year Jessica said she was not trying to hide her pregnancy, just didn't want any drama.
"There's nothing scandalous about my pregnancy. Therefore, I don't want any drama around it and I certainly don't want anyone to have an opinion about it."