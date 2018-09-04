TshisaLIVE

Jessica Nkosi sets a tweep straight with stinging clapback

04 September 2018 - 14:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Jessica Nkosi isn't shy to clapback.
Image: Instagram/Jessica Nkosi

As Jessica Nkosi and her bae TK Dlamini count down to the arrival of their daughter, which could be any day now has blasted a tweep for making unnecessary comments. 

Jessica who is expecting her first child sent the tweep packing after the person commented on how she seemed to be pregnant every year. 

Imagine! 

Jessica tackled the comment head-on with a spicy reply. 

Jessica and TK can't wait for their little princess to make her grand entry. 

During an interview with True Love magazine earlier this year Jessica said she was not trying to hide her pregnancy, just didn't want any drama. 

"There's nothing scandalous about my pregnancy. Therefore, I don't want any drama around it and I certainly don't want anyone to have an opinion about it."

