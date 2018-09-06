Remembering Burt Reynolds: 'I know I'm old but I feel young'

Tributes have been pouring in for Burt Reynolds after his manager confirmed the American actor died at the Jupiter Medical Center in Florida on Thursday morning.

The star, who played a key role in movies including Boogie Night, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and Best Friends, was 82.

In his 2015 memoir, But Enough About Me, Reynolds spoke about an unhappy time in his career saying that he didn't open himself "to new writers or risky parts because I wasn't interested in challenging myself."