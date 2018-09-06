Remembering Burt Reynolds: 'I know I'm old but I feel young'

TshisaLIVE

Tributes have been pouring in for Burt Reynolds after his manager confirmed the American actor died at the Jupiter Medical Center in Florida on Thursday morning.

The star, who played a key role in movies including Boogie Night, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and Best Friends, was 82.

In his 2015 memoir, But Enough About Me, Reynolds spoke about an unhappy time in his career saying that he didn't open himself "to new writers or risky parts because I wasn't interested in challenging myself."

He was Hollywood's top grossing star from 1978 to 1982.

After decades in the entertainment industry Reynolds said he still felt "young."

"I always wanted to experience everything and go down swinging. Well, so far, so good. I know I'm old but I feel young."

RIP Burt Reynold.

Image: Reuters/Fred Prouser/File Photo
Image: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
Image: REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

