Remembering Burt Reynolds: 'I know I'm old but I feel young'
Tributes have been pouring in for Burt Reynolds after his manager confirmed the American actor died at the Jupiter Medical Center in Florida on Thursday morning.
The star, who played a key role in movies including Boogie Night, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and Best Friends, was 82.
In his 2015 memoir, But Enough About Me, Reynolds spoke about an unhappy time in his career saying that he didn't open himself "to new writers or risky parts because I wasn't interested in challenging myself."
He was Hollywood's top grossing star from 1978 to 1982.
When I got hired on Archer 8 years ago I watched movies like White Lightning and Gator for research, just to get all the Burt Reynolds references in the show. The next season I got to board on the episode he guest starred in, "The Man from Jupiter."
After decades in the entertainment industry Reynolds said he still felt "young."
"I always wanted to experience everything and go down swinging. Well, so far, so good. I know I'm old but I feel young."
