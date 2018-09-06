'Brooke Logan' fever grips Mzansi's celebs & Twitter

When Isidingo viewers tuned in on Wednesday night and found US star Katherine Kelly Lang aka Brooke Logan on their screens, it nearly caused a meltdown on Twitter.

The Bold and the Beautiful star jetted into the country last week to participate in the International Ironman Championships on September 1.

After the short stay in PE, Katherine headed to Jozi and has hung out with the likes of Tumi Morake, Somizi and cast members of Isidingo ahead of her appearance on the show last night.

"I hung out with a great chick, not some celebrity. Ah man if you told me all those years ago, sitting there in Sthiba watching The Bold that I would get to spend some time with Brooke Logan....wow," said Tumi about her time with Katherine.