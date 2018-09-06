'Brooke Logan' fever grips Mzansi's celebs & Twitter
The US star hung out with several famous faces and appeared on Isidingo on Wednesday night.
When Isidingo viewers tuned in on Wednesday night and found US star Katherine Kelly Lang aka Brooke Logan on their screens, it nearly caused a meltdown on Twitter.
The Bold and the Beautiful star jetted into the country last week to participate in the International Ironman Championships on September 1.
After the short stay in PE, Katherine headed to Jozi and has hung out with the likes of Tumi Morake, Somizi and cast members of Isidingo ahead of her appearance on the show last night.
"I hung out with a great chick, not some celebrity. Ah man if you told me all those years ago, sitting there in Sthiba watching The Bold that I would get to spend some time with Brooke Logan....wow," said Tumi about her time with Katherine.
Here's some of the reaction to Katherine's appearance on Isidingo.
If Brooke doesn’t have a one stand with someone then #Isidingo woulda wasted our time— Ofentse (@OfentseZA) September 5, 2018
Brooke Logan on #isidingo !!!!!— TweetGuru (@justkholii__) September 5, 2018
What a moment pic.twitter.com/h2ruhvjSoZ
I'm watching Isidingo for the first time in probably five years tonight cos I stan Brooke Logan. #isidingo #BoldandtheBeautiful @KatherineKellyL— Anne Dolinschek (@AnneDoli) September 5, 2018
Well done #Isidingo and @SABC3, who would’ve thought that we’d have Brooke Logan in our own show and us who grew up watching her and hoping she’d triumph over Taylor for Ridge, would ever get to meet such a woman. Tomorrow she’s back on the show again. pic.twitter.com/93WVTnlFr2— Siphosethu Tshapu (@__phopho) September 5, 2018