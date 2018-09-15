TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Nomuzi Mabena & Sbuda Roc's Paris escape

15 September 2018 - 14:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Nomuzi Mabena and Sbuda Roc are living their best lives in Paris.
Image: Instagram/Nomuzi Mabena

Nomuzi Mabena and Sbuda Roc are making memories that will definitely last a lifetime in the City of Love. 

Nomuzi and Sbuda have reportedly been romantically linked since 2016, but the couple haven't officially confirmed they're an item. 

Apart from being spotted together at events and the occasional social media post - these two have tried to keep things on the lowdown. 

But it seems like they're stepping out of their shells because they're in Paris together. 

And have been flaunting it for the world to see! 

View this post on Instagram

Beautiful morning in Paris❤️🇫🇷

A post shared by Moozlie (@moozlie) on

