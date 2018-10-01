IN MEMES | OPW's Gogo & Mkhulu reminds Twitter that true love exists
In a time where relationships don't last longer than a Netflix date, Twitter was relieved to see that true love does exist after OPW couple Venita and Jordan renewed their vows after 63 years of wedded bliss.
The couple, who left the Twitter streets in their feels said they met in the 1950s and even though it took three love letters for Venita to even look Jordan's way when she did it was love at first sight.
The lovebirds said they would sit and talk for hours back then and did not even feel the need to get food or something to drink. Jordan said they lived on love.
The wisdom they shared about how to survive the storms had everyone melting. Even the trolls sat the episode out.
Last night's episode inspired tweeps to continue searching for true love and they applauded OPW for flying the love flag.
Oh it was precious!
They have been together for 67 years ❤️#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/f0CLNFOrC9— 👑uNdlunkulu (@uNdlunkulu_Xoli) September 30, 2018
I don’t usually watch #OPW but last night’s episode was just inspirational ❤️and the love is genuinely still there between them https://t.co/oMVzLhEHuN— Gosiame Malepe (@GoldenSuprise) October 1, 2018
#OPW #OurPerfectWedding #OPWMzansi i cannot watch it today kushada uGogo noMkhulu so i gotta be respectful pic.twitter.com/wa67rwPfGP— Sangoma saseMlazi (@Ndlwanenhle) September 30, 2018
Todays #OPW— Daughter of Chimamanda 👑 (@GotsToLoveHer) September 30, 2018
Oh my goodness!! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/0xjtj6MWpM
This episode is so refreshing. Phela we're used to @OPWMzansi bringing us episodes that ridicule our people. #OurPerfectWedding#OPW pic.twitter.com/pAMAbizMUS— Thembalamashenge (@elihlee) September 30, 2018
When mkhulu wants the priest to say u may kisss the bride 😂#OPW pic.twitter.com/XpccwPbjxm— Bianca_lilY_Mbhele (@LungieBee) September 30, 2018
Dear God...— 🍃PALESA❤ (@mbalieFLR) September 30, 2018
Such love😍😍#OurPerfectWedding #OPW pic.twitter.com/6DjvApJhDL
When we say "Not all men are trash" we are referring to Mkhulu #OPW #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/R7fx9202td— H.E.R The Mountain (@nohni) September 30, 2018
This episode is so heart warming. It is beautiful. #OPW #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/UtEpcPLox8— HRH Okuhle kaNdaba Zulu (@okuhlezulu) September 30, 2018