IN MEMES | OPW's Gogo & Mkhulu reminds Twitter that true love exists

In a time where relationships don't last longer than a Netflix date, Twitter was relieved to see that true love does exist after OPW couple Venita and Jordan renewed their vows after 63 years of wedded bliss.

The couple, who left the Twitter streets in their feels said they met in the 1950s and even though it took three love letters for Venita to even look Jordan's way when she did it was love at first sight.

The lovebirds said they would sit and talk for hours back then and did not even feel the need to get food or something to drink. Jordan said they lived on love.

The wisdom they shared about how to survive the storms had everyone melting. Even the trolls sat the episode out.

Last night's episode inspired tweeps to continue searching for true love and they applauded OPW for flying the love flag.

Oh it was precious!