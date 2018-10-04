TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Bonang Matheba's fraud case postponed

04 October 2018 - 10:15 By Karishma Thakurdin and Kyle Zeeman
Bonang Matheba appeared in court on Thursday morning.
Bonang Matheba appeared in court on Thursday morning.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

TV personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba was cool, calm and collected when she appeared at the Specialised Commercial Crime Court on charges of tax fraud on Thursday morning. 

Bonang has been charged for allegedly not paying personal tax from 2008 - 2017 and company tax from 2014 - 2017.

The matter was postponed until November 14 after Bonang's legal team requested a postponement. 

Dressed in black boots, a pair of jeans and a black scarf Bonang nodded and smiled as the judge addressed her. 

Chaos erupted outside the court room as Bonang's management blocked journalists from taking pictures or speaking to the star. 

She was whisked out through another exit as another was held shut in journalists' faces. 

Bonang arrived at the court straight off a flight from New York. She jetted off to the States last week where she led a discussion at the United Nations General Assembly.

When Bonang failed to appear in court on September 27 a warrant for her arrest was issued but benched.  

Bonang's management, Celebrity Services Africa (CSA) told TshisaLIVE that as much as they were surprised by the situation, she would comply with Sars and allow the law to take its course.

"The recent enquiry came as a surprise to Ms Matheba, nonetheless Ms Matheba has full respect and will comply with Sars, the South African legal system and processes," her manager Davin Phillips said.

Davin added that the star had also hired a new audit team to work with Sars in an attempt to sort out her issues with the taxman.

READ MORE: 

Bonang Matheba expected in court today over alleged tax fraud

The star will have to appear in person today or a warrant will be issued for her arrest.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Bonang hires new team to sort out tax woes

"The recent enquiry came as a surprise to Ms Matheba, nonetheless she has full respect and will comply with SARS, the South African legal system and ...
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Sophie Ndaba addresses 'heartless opinions' over her weight loss TshisaLIVE
  2. Rowlene clears the air on love triangle rumours TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Long distance relationships are cancelled'- Mzansi sweats over fuel hike TshisaLIVE
  4. Babes Wodumo vs PR companies: They wanted to make me a slay queen! TshisaLIVE
  5. Kanye’s coming to Africa to clear his head & work on new album TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

A deeper look into dogfighting in SA
‘Not today’: Criminals run for the hills after failed smash-and-grab
X