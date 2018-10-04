Poor Shadrack 'won’t find peace while his crush is playing hide & seek'

The social media streets were quarter to hiring security to protect poor Shadrack from having his heart broken after the bachelor took to Mzansi Magic's popular reality show Uyangthanda Na to declare his love to his crush.

Shadrack and Karabo have been friends for ages but the dude has been deep in his feels all this time and decided to finally let it all out.

He even sang a song to try and serenade her... not that she was super impressed by it.