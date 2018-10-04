TshisaLIVE

#UyangthandaNa

Poor Shadrack 'won’t find peace while his crush is playing hide & seek'

04 October 2018 - 08:39 By Kyle Zeeman
Presenter Moshe Ndiki was shooketh by Shadrack's attempt to get with his crush.
Image: Via Instagram

The social media streets were quarter to hiring security to protect poor Shadrack from having his heart broken after the bachelor took to Mzansi Magic's popular reality show Uyangthanda Na to declare his love to his crush.

Shadrack and Karabo have been friends for ages but the dude has been deep in his feels all this time and decided to finally let it all out.

He even sang a song to try and serenade her... not that she was super impressed by it.

Although sis was doing the most to convince Shadrack that the door wasn't completely closed on their relationship and said they were just taking a break, social media users could read the signs and warned the dude to run for the hills.

Tweeps brought files about her body language and her choice of words to encourage Shadrack to stop the bus and not entertain Karabo's hide and seek games.

Others were lining up for a shot at a guy like Shadrack.

