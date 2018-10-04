#UyangthandaNa
Poor Shadrack 'won’t find peace while his crush is playing hide & seek'
The social media streets were quarter to hiring security to protect poor Shadrack from having his heart broken after the bachelor took to Mzansi Magic's popular reality show Uyangthanda Na to declare his love to his crush.
Shadrack and Karabo have been friends for ages but the dude has been deep in his feels all this time and decided to finally let it all out.
He even sang a song to try and serenade her... not that she was super impressed by it.
His lyrics “and we both know I don’t have a bank anyway” (I think that’s what I heard) so maybe that’s why she........#UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/6r3h6sNeAu— Phumzile Mosito (@Phumzile23) October 3, 2018
Although sis was doing the most to convince Shadrack that the door wasn't completely closed on their relationship and said they were just taking a break, social media users could read the signs and warned the dude to run for the hills.
Tweeps brought files about her body language and her choice of words to encourage Shadrack to stop the bus and not entertain Karabo's hide and seek games.
#Uyangthandana akekho muntu onescefe like someone who loves you when you don't love them back, Shadrack is the one doing the loving here ... he is being tolerated bandla pic.twitter.com/eiSSYRa7iY— iamLihleMsomi👑🇿🇦🌈 (@iamlihle1) October 3, 2018
A relationship break is a breakup that went to a private school #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/WhgzLnaLCG— Zuzu Skosana 🇿🇦 (@zuzuskosana) October 3, 2018
I hate singing niggas.— boitumelo (@tumilediga) October 3, 2018
Please don't sing. 😂💀💔#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/SVSDFXkrvF
As far as Shadrack is concerned,him and Karabo they’re still in a relationship 🤣🤣🤣#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/5fODx5Zzob— Nonhlanhla Khuzwayo (@Ngunelihlekazi) October 3, 2018
😑😑😥😥There's No Hope for love in SA.. Shadrack and Karabo On Leave?? 😥 😥 😔 #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/LGPXLXho33— Katlego Monama (@Jomo_SA) October 3, 2018
#UyangthandaNa Shadrack reminds me of Ishmael... Everytime he got interviewed, whether it be Selimathunzi or Zama Zama... Nigga is always singing!!! Selimathunziiii 😂 pic.twitter.com/rpEfbiomQH— Gugulethu Mtshali (@thophi88) October 3, 2018
this boy will meet her soul mate while the gal is busy play hide and seek #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/by3VTsn4U3— Rabelani (@MuambiVharabs) October 3, 2018
When they say "its not you, its me".. believe you me its you, you are the problem #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/U69mO3yOaN— Phemelo Sebele (@pheme28) October 3, 2018
"56 million people in South Africa and you are still single" #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/U9vTA6UAza— M Squared (@_Zwoluga) October 3, 2018
Others were lining up for a shot at a guy like Shadrack.
Guys like Shadrick are rare #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/quomOPDmCn— Zuzu Skosana 🇿🇦 (@zuzuskosana) October 3, 2018
May the Lord bless me with a guy like Shadrick #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/wmvhVHb5uZ— Zuzu Skosana 🇿🇦 (@zuzuskosana) October 3, 2018
I need a shadrack in my life #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/5A1vjgMRtj— Yes I said it (@caramelcarrie_9) October 3, 2018