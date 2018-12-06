Kelly Khumalo gets her fairytale ending

It's no secret that Kelly Khumalo has been through the most when it comes to love and relationships.

So when she and rapper, Chad da Don, first started sharing loved-up snaps on Instagram fans were reluctant to celebrate.

But over the past few months Kelly and Chad have been serving major love goals.

Kelly has been cyber-bullied over her personal relationships for years and has even been blamed for the ill-fate of her exes.

So when trolls started the hashtag #RIPChad, Kelly wasted no time in hitting back.

As time went by it became crystal clear that Kelly and Chad are completely smitten with each other.

Then in November Kelly and Chad revealed that they were set to take their whirlwind romance to the next level after the rapper popped the question.

Instead of rings, these lovebirds got matching tattoos and in 2019 we hopefully get to see Kelly walk down the aisle.

This right here fam is proof that love wins!