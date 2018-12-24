TshisaLIVE

Wanna chow down this festive? These celeb transformations will make you think twice

24 December 2018 - 11:00 By Jessica Levitt
Khabonina is all about balance.
Khabonina is all about balance.
Image: Instagram/Khabonina

Summer bodies are made in winter, but how the hell do we keep our summer bodies in shape when the festive lunch table hits us?

You know: Work for months to get into shape and let it all come crumbling down in a week.

Well, if you need some inspiration to make sure you stay in shape, we've turned to our trusty celeb pals who manage to still keep it real.

These are the Insta pages you should be following to keep you in check. 

Unathi

Khabonina

Rachel Kolisi

Boity

Most read

  1. Pearl Thusi vs Lasizwe twar: That went from zero to hundred real quick TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa responds to HIV positive claims: Even if I am, it is mine & I'll ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'She visits me in my dreams' - Zoleka Mandela on the loss of Ma Winnie TshisaLIVE
  4. Why do women make excuses for cheating men? TshisaLIVE
  5. The best soap moment ever! The time Brutus pulled a 'Jesus' & resurrected! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X