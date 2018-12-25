Sonia Mbele: Christmas has always been special to me

For actress and producer Sonia Mbele, the holiday season is all about spending quality time with loved.

Sonia told TshisaLIVE that Christmas day has always been a big deal for her and she's passed on some of the traditions to her children.

Here's a glimpse into what does on in the Mbele household on Christmas...

What’s the most expensive gift you’ve received?

I’m simple and I attract simple people. I can't remember getting an extremely extravagant gift ever. If I do get something I take it back. I also always give gifts that I can afford.

Why is Christmas special to you?

For as long as I can remember Christmas has always been special to me. We are black like that, we look forward to Christmas clothes, spending the day with family and exchanging gifts. I have instilled those values in my children, it’s a tradition that has to be passed on. Weeks before Christmas my daughter kept asking me about when we would go shopping for clothes and yummy treats. We also go out for lunch so my kids are so excited so she is looking forward to it.

What is on your Christmas lunch menu?

I don’t eat meat anymore, but I’m not selfish like that. I still cook for everyone. I do turkey and a variety of dishes, but on my menu beetroot is a no no, it doesn’t matter whether you dice it or add chutney or whatever.

What do you buy as the perfect stocking-filler?

Every year we put up a Christmas tree with all the decor and underneath it I place gift wrapped gifts for family members.

Out of ten, how fat do you feel after Christmas?

Haha, I don’t feel that fat cause I no longer eat meat. One of the perks of being vegetarian.