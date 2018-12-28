TshisaLIVE

Florence Masebe reflects on her 2018 health struggles

28 December 2018 - 10:27 By Karishma Thakurdin
Actress Florence Masebe has been through the most this year.
Actress Florence Masebe has been through the most this year.

With just a few more days left of 2018, Florence Masebe took some time to reflect on her rollercoaster year. 

"My 2018 health file. I found myself in ICU, almost died and was almost put on a ventilator. This was in February. Almost all of it I was here. The rest of the the year was a constant battle to avoid any further infections. I didn't always win. There's always that coughing or sneezing person.

"At some point I was wearing a mask in my own home so I wouldn't make others sick and so that I would not pick up any more bugs." 

Despite going through the most this year, Florence said she was grateful to be here and alive. 

"I have so much to be thankful for. I am here. Healthier. Breathing. This body went through a lot this year. A delayed reaction to all that the soul has been through. I am thankful for this life and this journey." 

View this post on Instagram

Reflections... My 2018 health file. I found myself in ICU, almost died and was almost put on a ventilator. This was in February. Almost all of it I was here. The rest of the the year was a constant battle to avoid any further infections. I didn't always win. There's always that coughing or sneezing person. At some point I was wearing a mask in my own home so I wouldn't make others sick and so that I would not pick up any more bugs. I have so much to be thankful for. I am here. Healthier. Breathing. I can finally do light exercise again. Baby steps. I must not get carried away. I tend to. The medication blew me up. I'm thankful for it. It saved my life. There was that one angel nurse in ICU. Sister Busi. I can never forget her. I will always thank her. This body went through a lot this year. A delayed reaction to all that the soul has been through. I am thankful for this life and this journey. Mercy keeps saying No! #MyAsthmaDiary #GratitudeNote

A post shared by Florence Masebe (@flomasebe) on

Lerato K hits back at questions over why black men didn't help her in alleged racial assault

'At what point did I ask for your help?'
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Christmas is a double celebration for Penny Lebyane

Penny Lebyane also celebrates her birthday on Christmas day.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Nasty C wants to inspire the world, but he's gonna start at home first

"I just want to be that kid that came out of Africa and really did it," said Nasty C
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | There's only one Queen Of gqom & her name is Babes Wodumo!

Babes Wodumo is here to stay!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Ten flaming hot snaps of Thembi Seete TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Flames! Bonang Matheba in that bikini is everything! TshisaLIVE
  3. Lerato Kganyago strangled after k-word altercation TshisaLIVE
  4. Malcom X tells of one of his biggest regrets TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Cardi B's raunchy 'Money' video gets over 12,5m views in one day TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X