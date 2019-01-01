TshisaLIVE

Mpho Sibeko on Scandal! setback and beating the odds

01 January 2019 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Mpho Sibeko has taken the long route to fame.
Mpho Sibeko has taken the long route to fame.
Image: Supplied/ Scandal!

After the pain of losing out on the chance to play the role of Romeo on e.tv's popular soapie Scandal! Mpho Sibeko finally got his break on the soapie in a role as a devious pastor called Samson.

The star, who has previously had roles on Rhythm City and Gold Diggers, told TshisaLIVE that he has taken the longer road to fame.

"I have wanted to be on Scandal! for the longest time. In fact, from the time that Romeo was brought in, I remember I auditioned for that and even got a call back. I was hopeful and thought it was finally my time to get a major role but a good friend of mine, Bongani got it."

He said that despite the disappointment he was still super happy for his friend and said he didn't mind losing out as long as "one of the boys gets it."

But the next few months saw him making appearances on several projects while trying to get another big break.

"You try and keep your head up and stay positive. You learnt to speak to yourself and reassure yourself that what you're doing is right and will come right in time."

He said that acting was in his blood and he couldn't imagine being anything else, even if they industry can be ruthless sometimes.

"You learn to adapt, I guess. I think the key is not let it swallow you. Too many people get swallowed up in it and change who they are. I haven't changed, my friends can tell you that. I think it's because it (acting) is just part of who I am."

Mpho Sibeko on playing a pastor from hell: I am ready for the backlash

He is going to play a dodgy pastor on TV but despises them in real life.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

The Herd's Paballo: I was told to prepare for the worst & backlash

It's not easy playing Nkosana.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Attention Connie & Shona | Zodwa Wabantu wants to join The Queen

Zodwa says her goal is to vosho with Petronella.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Schalk Bezuidenhout cut his hair for movie debut & wants to be taken seriously

Schalk plays the role of a teen boy who has always been bullied in his small town for his flair for British new wave music and love of Boy George.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Cava these celeb houses TshisaLIVE
  2. Yoh. Yoh. Yoh! Is this Connie & Shona Ferguson's home? TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Flames! Bonang Matheba in that bikini is everything! TshisaLIVE
  4. FINALLY | Cassper gives us a full view of that mansion - and fans were there ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Here's why Trevor Noah sparked outrage around the world TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X