Mpho Sibeko on Scandal! setback and beating the odds

After the pain of losing out on the chance to play the role of Romeo on e.tv's popular soapie Scandal! Mpho Sibeko finally got his break on the soapie in a role as a devious pastor called Samson.

The star, who has previously had roles on Rhythm City and Gold Diggers, told TshisaLIVE that he has taken the longer road to fame.

"I have wanted to be on Scandal! for the longest time. In fact, from the time that Romeo was brought in, I remember I auditioned for that and even got a call back. I was hopeful and thought it was finally my time to get a major role but a good friend of mine, Bongani got it."

He said that despite the disappointment he was still super happy for his friend and said he didn't mind losing out as long as "one of the boys gets it."