Bonang's 4 rules for 2019 (and we're here for it)
04 January 2019 - 08:46
Listen up: Love or her hate her, there's no denying the success that is Bonang Matheba.
Sure, Instagram life ain't real life. But after being in the industry for yonks and maintaining that star power, we could take a few lessons from your girl B.
So, what are her rules of engagement going into 2019?
Well, it's quite simply really.
Drink water. Mind your own business. Make guap. Travel the world. Repeat.— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) January 2, 2019
That Naija life is clearly good for our B. One look at her Insta and issa mood. A money mood.