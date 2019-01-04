J'Something on the hardest year of his life and focussing on 2019
As many people only begin to get back to reality this week and set their goals for the new year, musician J'Something has opened up about 2018, calling it the "hardest year of my life."
In a post on Instagram, J said he didn't wish what happened to "us on our worst enemy." Although he did not go into details, he did say that he was thankful to have God in his life and also that he was grateful for the people who have been supporting him. He said that his spirit had been low, especially over the last six months, and there were people that held him up who he will forever indebted too.
In a different post, J said that 2019 would see him focus more. He said he writes down one word that he wants to see more of around him and for 2019 that word is focus.
This year is the year of focus and nurturing for me. Appreciating the things I have, be it the relationships I ALREADY have, my health, my career, my businesses, etc. now I’ve been practicing this habit of mine for the past 5 years > I write down one word that is an energy I feel that I want to see more of within and around me, FOCUS. If you wanna join me then please write down a word in the comments of something you wanna see more of in 2019, but please note it’s something that you must chase and work on in order to birth it more. It’s not something that you wanna see bear fruit magically ✌️Shout out to my bro @donovonthorne on this shot of me, it really represents my attitude of FOCUS so well.
J's decision to open up about his hardships has been welcomed by fans, with the comments section filled with messages of support.