J'Something on the hardest year of his life and focussing on 2019

As many people only begin to get back to reality this week and set their goals for the new year, musician J'Something has opened up about 2018, calling it the "hardest year of my life."

In a post on Instagram, J said he didn't wish what happened to "us on our worst enemy." Although he did not go into details, he did say that he was thankful to have God in his life and also that he was grateful for the people who have been supporting him. He said that his spirit had been low, especially over the last six months, and there were people that held him up who he will forever indebted too.

In a different post, J said that 2019 would see him focus more. He said he writes down one word that he wants to see more of around him and for 2019 that word is focus.