Makgotso M on 'The Girl from St. Agnes' role: I know what it is like to be bullied

Actress Makgotso M, who has been a victim of bullying knows the kind of pain it inflicts and channeled some of that emotion into her latest role as an unapologetic and intimidating bully.

Makgotso plays the role of Moipone on the highly-anticipated Showmax drama The Girl from St. Agnes, which premieres on the streaming service on January 31.

Makgotso told TshisaLIVE that even though she had never played a bully before, after being bullying herself she knew the emotions it brought.

"I have never played a bully. I have been bullied before so I thought, 'this will be interesting'. I loved playing the role though."