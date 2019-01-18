Gigi Lamayne on life after hospitalisation for depression

It's been just over two months since rapper Gigi Lamayne was hospitalised for depression and the star says her world has changed dramatically.

The Iphupho hitmaker has made several adjustments to her lifestyle and circle of friends since she suffered a breakdown in November last year and tweeted her birth date and a death date, which read: "7 July 1994 - 3 November 2018".

Speaking to Metro FM's Mo Flava and Masechaba Ndlovu this week, Gigi reflected on her recovery since that day and said one of the most important lessons she learnt from the incident was to "protect your peace".

"I don't know if it is because I am cancerian but I am always trying to save the world. I am always trying to save everyone around me and I forgot to save myself."

Gigi said a change in attitude brought a lot of other changes in her life.

"Counseling has helped. I know that my family and friends have had to adjust to a lot of things. I appreciate memes now. I enjoy memes. It is about enjoying the little things of life that I had forgotten. I have started meditating and reading up about depression.

"It is something I have learnt to deal with every single day. We are not dying or mentally unstable... we are simply misplaced in the world. We are people who care too much."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE shortly after being discharged from hospital late last year, Gigi said she had wished someone had told her that living under a cloud wasn't how life was supposed to be.

"I wish I could have known that ailments are not always physical and that being constantly under a dark cloud isn’t how life was supposed to be. Having a difficult upbringing could’ve had detrimental effects on me and I wish that somebody older could have realised and told me."