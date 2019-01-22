TshisaLIVE

Well-known media personality speaks out after being abused allegedly by her partner

22 January 2019 - 11:51 By Kyle Zeeman
A well-known personality asked fans to pray for her and her partner.
A well-known media personality has lifted the lid on an alleged domestic violence incident at her home this week, claiming her partner had physically abused her after an altercation.

The star took to social media on Tuesday to detail how the man she had fallen in love with turned into  "a raging monster out for blood".

"Yesterday, revealed a different side to my Prince Charming. We woke up, exchanged unpleasant words but I just pressed on to get to work by 12 noon, not knowing that I was to walk right back home just after 4pm to a raging monster out for blood. Yes, yesterday on January 21  2019, my husband raised his hand on me and beat me."

The media personality said she opened a case of domestic violence against her partner.

When approached for comment, SAPS spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini told TshisaLIVE they were not able to comment on the matter or confirm whether a case was opened.

Through a statement posted on social media, the star detailed how her partner had changed over the last two years.

"In August 2017, I found myself in the middle of a social media storm, on the very issue of women abuse, my husband was the most supportive. I was laid off work for months, he was in full emotional support.

"Once I went back to work in January 2018, there was a change in his mannerisms, in his language but I paid no mind. 2018 for us was a true test and I still stayed giving it my all. In all of that I experienced less & less of that gentle giant I fell in love with."

She said she chose to publicly speak about the alleged ordeal in order to educate and give support to others in a similar situation.

The star has decided to "still advocate for rehabilitation and corrective counseling" and asked her followers to pray for them.

"That rage might have been my first experience with him, but I know from my work that if I stay it won’t be the last. My family and I humbly request the privacy and space to deal with this tragedy. Keep us in your prayers."

