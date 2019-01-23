Here's why social media's convinced Nyan Nyan's Noma is trouble
The social media streets were once again a mess on Tuesday night when confessions show Nyan Nyan featured a couple who kept pointing fingers at each other.
Noma and her bae Edmond appeared on the show to try to empty the skeletons in the closet and try fix their problems.
The couple had gone through the most and had several issues with their relationship but malume was apparently still willing to forgive ma for doing him wrong.
But Nomsa was not about to let it rest and eventually served him notice that the romance was over.
Ma brought out more files than Agrizzi but just happened to forget a few details about her part in all the mess and looked confused when malume came with his own slips.
Sis had fans on the edge of their seats with her stories and they had just the right memes for the occasion.
Norma did not even think twice!!#NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/oTWznwsuMI— Sbusiso DubeMaluleka (@Sbudah1) January 22, 2019
Mo'ghel and mo'guy are pointing fingers at each other😂😂🙀 #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/8OWE8CUI9f— ❣❀Pretty Little Fears❀❣ (@_ZeeMe) January 22, 2019
Noma is leaving the relationship. This guy played himself mos. 🤣🤣🤣 #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/hbvc6Aojha— P.M. (@Passeks) January 22, 2019
#nyannyan as I'm taking note's of denying everything Noma pic.twitter.com/sqXJ5pCOAC— sefilaro margaret (@sefilaro2) January 22, 2019
Noma is beautiful #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/BygEWuCN4x— Nokuphiwa Simelane (@Phiwa_Simelane) January 22, 2019
Noma leaving the relationship like!😂😂😂 #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/mIXS4aT4vM— Vuyolwethu Kiviti (@Vuyo_Kiviti) January 22, 2019
Noma has made up her mind Bazala, she's leaving Edmon #nyannyan pic.twitter.com/Toz5EMz6KA— Zee_Panda (@gom_gee) January 22, 2019
Noma came prepared hey 😂😂 #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/SUAwG95jVi— Winterfell is yours, Your Grace (@Kay_Mantanga) January 22, 2019
Noma doesn't remember nothing! #nyannyan pic.twitter.com/0fljSidOmb— FitnesswithTee (@Thapelo_Sehlako) January 22, 2019
Mo'ghel doesn't remember anything she's being reminded 😂 #Nyannyan pic.twitter.com/UWGpR7Phwy— ss. (@sinbert_) January 22, 2019
Deny everything ghel #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/d9Ob7cBB83— MELANIN🌻 (@Katleho_Katz) January 22, 2019