Here's why social media's convinced Nyan Nyan's Noma is trouble

23 January 2019 - 09:52 By Kyle Zeeman
Luyanda Potwana is the host of the confession reality show Nyan Nyan.
Image: Via Luyanda Potwana Instagram

The social media streets were once again a mess on Tuesday night when confessions show Nyan Nyan featured a couple who kept pointing fingers at each other.

Noma and her bae Edmond appeared on the show to try to empty the skeletons in the closet and try fix their problems.

The couple had gone through the most and had several issues with their relationship but malume was apparently still willing to forgive ma for doing him wrong.

But Nomsa was not about to let it rest and eventually served him notice that the romance was over.

Ma brought out more files than Agrizzi but just happened to forget a few details about her part in all the mess and looked confused when malume came with his own slips.

Sis had fans on the edge of their seats with her stories and they had just the right memes for the occasion.

