Tobeka Madida Zuma & Sbahle Mpisane hit the gym & 'pushed beyond their limits'
It's no secret that Sbahle Mpisane and her family share a close relationship with the Zuma clan.
While Sbahle has been recovering after spending months in hospital following a near-death car accident last year, Tobeka Madida Zuma posted pictures of herself with the fitness queen during the festive season.
Now the two have hit the gym together. Sbahle has been posting pictures of her progress on her social media accounts. With her leg still in a brace and visible bandages on her body, her fans have supported her in her determination to claim back her strength.
On Instagram, Tobeka Zuma posted images of the two working out.
View this post on Instagram
Working out should never feel like a punishment. You should only be moving in a way that makes your body feel good . . . and that makes your brain feel good, too! Setting myself up for the healthiest future. You can do the same too🦵🏿💃🏾💯. I saw flames today...pushed beyond limits, the pain was worth it. Thanks my @sbahle_mpisane @yolanda_sokhela #fitnessmotivation #fitness #squats #weights #exercise #healthylifestyle #tmzfoundation #pink #month #loading 🌸🎀
"No sweat, no gain. No excuses. Loved every second. As painful as it was...pushed beyond limits," wrote Zuma next to the images.