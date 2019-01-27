TshisaLIVE

Tobeka Madida Zuma & Sbahle Mpisane hit the gym & 'pushed beyond their limits'

27 January 2019 - 14:00 By Jessica Levitt
2019 has some serious gains in store for these two friends.
2019 has some serious gains in store for these two friends.
Image: Instagram/Tobeka Madida Zuma

It's no secret that Sbahle Mpisane and her family share a close relationship with the Zuma clan.

While Sbahle has been recovering after spending months in hospital following a near-death car accident last year, Tobeka Madida Zuma posted pictures of herself with the fitness queen during the festive season.

Now the two have hit the gym together. Sbahle has been posting pictures of her progress on her social media accounts. With her leg still in a brace and visible bandages on her body, her fans have supported her in her determination to claim back her strength.

On Instagram, Tobeka Zuma posted images of the two working out.

"No sweat, no gain. No excuses. Loved every second. As painful as it was...pushed beyond limits," wrote Zuma next to the images.

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Goodness' rape aftermath triggers Twitter hard! TshisaLIVE
  2. Social media's calling for Rasta to not paint Oliver Mtukudzi, but will he? TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu on performing in Namibia: It was the first time I was not judged ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Lerato Sengadi on mourning HHP: Today I will play ur music for the first time ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Zodwa shares her beauty secret to removing dark thigh spots & ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’, Agrizzi tells state capture commission
Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
X