From getting married in jeans to a beach wedding - Jason Goliath got the gal & his fairytale

Just last week Jason Goliath married his longtime girlfriend, Sian Bailey in front of a small group of friends and family. The couple wore matching shirts with the words "bride and groom" on them. Then they jetted off to the Maldives for more rounds of love wins.

The comedian posted a picture of himself and Sian on a beach. He's wearing a white shirt and Sian is in the background with a white dress, adorned with a flower crown and bouquet.