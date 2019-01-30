13 awesome new series to bingewatch
New seasons of True Detective, This Is Us and Grey’s Anatomy on the DStv Now app
If you’re looking for something new to sink your teeth into, watch these new series that have just kicked off on DStv on your phone, in bed … wherever you are.
This Is Us season 3
If you’ve been watching this remarkable family drama, you’ll know you absolutely don’t want to miss another season of Pearson magic.
Watch it now »
Grey’s Anatomy season 15
Things are getting a shakeup at Grey Sloan Memorial and love and careers are on the line.
Watch it now »
True Detective season 3
There is no hiding the fact: season 2 of True Detective was a mess. But that first season remains so magnificent, it got a second chance. Framed around a true crime documentary for a cold case, this anthology is back on the right track.
Watch it now »
Blindspot season 4
The last season of Blindspot managed to tie a lot of threads and still open the real can of worms that’s been hiding underneath. Jane’s going to war with the FBI.
Watch it now »
Father Brown season 7
You have to wonder why criminals even bother trying their luck with the intrepid Father Brown around. But if it’s to keep bringing this lovely murder mystery series back, who’s complaining?
Watch it now »
Big Bang Theory season 12
The time has finally come: Big Bang Theory is ending its hugely successful run and this season’s shaping up to be one to remember. Out of the gate, it’s Sheldon and Amy’s honeymoon - and he’s scheduled everything. Everything. Don’t miss it.
Watch it now »
FBI season 1
FBI blazes onto our screens with a bomb attack on a New York suburb, the starting shot for a race to uncover a much bigger conspiracy. In a world of crime-a-week shows, you’ll want to catch this tense new crime thriller from the start.
Watch it now »
Young Sheldon season 2
Some Big Bang Theory fans were sceptical about this spin-off, but the little genius Sheldon won everyone’s hearts and he’s hitting his stride in the second season.
Watch it now »
Cleaning Up season 1
In debt and in trouble, Sam needs a win before she is evicted - and her office cleaning job isn’t it. But maybe the insider trading tips she overhears from an executive’s late-night conversation might. This is a six-parter, so get in on the start now.
Watch it now »
God Friended Me season 1
Outspoken atheist Miles gets the oddest friend request - from someone called God. Hoax? He thinks so, but all these weird things start happening.
Watch it now »
So You Think You Can Dance season 15
The world’s favourite dance competition is back and still gets every step right. From brutal auditions to the powerful finale, you don’t want to miss a beat of this new season, which has a number of interesting contestants and a new judge ...
Watch it now »
9-1-1 season 2
9-1-1 was an unexpected surprise: what could have been yet another procedural show is actually doing something really different. Season 2 steps it up with a new city and a much higher bar for disaster.
Watch it now »
Dwaalster season 1
Annabel flees city life back to her hometown of Maanhaarsdrif, a speck on the map in the Karoo. But she’s forgotten how eccentric the place can be in this new Afrikaans dramedy. Luckily we can go along for the ride, so start catching up now.
Watch it now »
eHostella season 1
Set in a South African hostel, this daring new drama shot entirely in KwaZulu-Natal, follows an assassin clan caught in turmoil just as a new police officer arrives with something to prove.
Watch it now »
Sign up for the DStv Now app; it’s like having your DStv decoder with you, wherever you are. All you need is a DStv subscription and be registered for DStv Now. Register for DStv Now here »
Once you’re registered, download the DStv Now app from the Google Play or Apple App Store and log in to watch. You can watch DStv on just about any device: phone, tablet, laptop, computer, your Xbox and most smart TVs.
This article was paid for by DStv Now.