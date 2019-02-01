Would you go vegan for a lifetime of Beyoncé tickets?
If Queen Bey says we are vegan, we are vegan
Fans are ready to empty the freezer and embrace that #VeganLife, after US star Beyoncé announced on Thursday that she will be giving away tickets for life to someone who is willing to go vegan.
Yes! A lifetime filled with Beyoncé concerts.
Queen Bey took to Instagram to ask fans to commit to a certain number of vegan meals to enter the special contest. The winner of the competition will receive free concert tickets to any Beyoncé and/or Jay-Z show for life.
According to her post, Bey herself has pledged to participate in meatless Mondays and eat only plant-based meals for breakfast.
But yáll can also adopt diets like: all plants all the time, plant-based at work, and two plant-based meals a day.
By Friday morning the post had received nearly 600,000 likes.
Going vegan can be a hard sell but Beyoncé fans were ready to risk it all and filled social media with memes showing their readiness.
If Beyoncé & JAY-Z thinks i’m gonna eat their vegan shit for free tickets, they absolutely right. pic.twitter.com/BHf6REBKKU— BTK (@BTKTHERAPPER) January 30, 2019
@Beyonce: go vegan and enter for a chance to win free tickets to my concert for life.— Caitlyn (@C_Swizzle_13) January 31, 2019
me after @Beyonce announced her vegan contest pic.twitter.com/Tno54rst6y— chelseycrabbe (@chelseycrabbe) January 31, 2019
me forcing myself to go vegan to win those free beyoncé tickets pic.twitter.com/rFOybqOrBo— alexis (@alexiswellss) January 31, 2019
Beyoncé: Go Vegan!— maria i sims (@MrsHogg903) January 31, 2019
The beyhive: Vvveeeeeeeegggaaann!#Beyonce #Beyhive #Vegan #souljaboy pic.twitter.com/TCRtxBnd3T
Beyonce giving out free tickets for LIFE to fans on a plant based diet ? Girl say LESS pic.twitter.com/4I5IsJA3ua— Drebae 💎 (@Drebae_) January 31, 2019
Beyoncé: I’m If you go vegan— Gueret Gaspard (@always_asleep) January 31, 2019
giving away free
lifetime tickets... pic.twitter.com/kF2ta7ouRJ
Me eating meat after I entered the contest to win Beyoncé concert tickets for life for being vegan pic.twitter.com/95bFeLQAws— t (@tayywurrr) January 31, 2019
Others thought this would be the ideal time to do a little negotiating.
beyoncé wont leave us alone about being vegan... she been buggin for years the same way we’ve been begging for the formation world tour. so why don’t we make a deal. you give us the formation world tour dvd, we’ll do your vegan challenge @beyonce pic.twitter.com/TaNXfT6prT— reney (@YonceMadeMeDoIt) January 31, 2019