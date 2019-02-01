TshisaLIVE

Would you go vegan for a lifetime of Beyoncé tickets?

If Queen Bey says we are vegan, we are vegan

01 February 2019 - 08:08 By Kyle Zeeman
Beyoncé and Jay-Z are giving away ticket to their concerts for life
Beyoncé and Jay-Z are giving away ticket to their concerts for life
Image: Beyonce/YouTube

Fans are ready to empty the freezer and embrace that #VeganLife, after US star Beyoncé announced on Thursday that she will be giving away tickets for life to someone who is willing to go vegan.

Yes! A lifetime filled with Beyoncé concerts.

Queen Bey took to Instagram to ask fans to commit to a certain number of vegan meals to enter the special contest. The winner of the competition will receive free concert tickets to any Beyoncé and/or Jay-Z show for life.

According to her post, Bey herself has pledged to participate in meatless Mondays and eat only plant-based meals for breakfast.

But yáll can also adopt diets like: all plants all the time, plant-based at work, and two plant-based meals a day.

By Friday morning the post had received nearly 600,000 likes.

Going vegan can be a hard sell but Beyoncé fans were ready to risk it all and filled social media with memes showing their readiness.

Others thought this would be the ideal time to do a little negotiating.

Twitter goes crazy as Beyoncé jives to song by DJ Maphorisa & DJ Raybel

Twitter came alive as Beyoncé posted a Global Citizen highlights video with a track by DJ Maphorisa playing in the background.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Shut the front door! Beyoncé gives SA a shoutout on her Instagram

Beyoncé sure took her time but when she came through... she came all the way through with iWalk Ye Phara!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Usher's vosho & gwara gwara sets Mzansi on fire

Usher's dance moves at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 were on a whole other level.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Malcolm X on Moruti Gucci hate: I align myself with people you look down to TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Goodness' rape aftermath triggers Twitter hard! TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper: I live a life most artists can only dream of cause I own my music TshisaLIVE
  4. Lerato Kganyago gets into heated #OpenUpTheIndustry debate TshisaLIVE
  5. Hollywood and politicians react as Jussie Smollett assaulted in racist, ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Protest brings Pretoria West to a standstill
Mantashe, Myeni and Mokonyane scored 'home upgrades' from Bosasa
X