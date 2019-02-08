Michelle Rodriguez dragged for defending Liam Neeson

The war that erupted over Liam Neeson's comments about once going out to try kill a black man continues to rage, with Fast and the Furious star Michelle Rodriguez the latest to get involved..

Promoting his new film Cold Pursuit this week, Liam told The Independent how after a friend of his was raped, he once "went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I'd be approached by somebody – I'm ashamed to say that – and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some 'black ba*t**d' would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could … kill him."

His comments sparked outrage but Michelle, who co-starred with Liam on Widows, was said her friend couldn't possibly be racist.

When asked to motivate her answer she claimed that he had kissed a black woman

Speaking at the amfAR Gala in New York on Wednesday night, Michelle told Vanity Fair the outrage was "all f*cking bulls**t"

"Dude, have you watched Widows? His tongue was so far down Viola Davis’s throat. You can’t call him a racist ever. Racists don’t make out with the race that they hate, especially in the way he does with his tongue – so deep down her throat. I don’t care how good of an actor you are. It’s all bulls*it. Ignore it. He’s not a racist. He’s a loving man. It’s all lies.”

Her comments come just hours after Whoopi Goldberg also defended Liam and said she did not believe he was a bigot.

"You can’t be surprised that somebody whose loved one is attacked is angry and wants to go out and attack. What he did go on to say... is that he realised that it was too dark for him, he went and got himself help," she said on US talk show The View this week.