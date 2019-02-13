Busiswa joins 'disappointed' fans after Moshidi Motshegwa exits The River

As Mzansi comes to terms with news that Moshidi Motshegwa's leaving hit drama series The River, singer Busiswa has added her name to the list of disappointed fans.

Moshidi recently told 702's Azania Mosaka that she had left the show after allegedly being told there was no longer a storyline for her character Malefu.

The news sent shockwaves across the industry and even left Busiswa shooketh.

The singer told fans on Twitter that she was stunned by the news.