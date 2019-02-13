Busiswa joins 'disappointed' fans after Moshidi Motshegwa exits The River
As Mzansi comes to terms with news that Moshidi Motshegwa's leaving hit drama series The River, singer Busiswa has added her name to the list of disappointed fans.
Moshidi recently told 702's Azania Mosaka that she had left the show after allegedly being told there was no longer a storyline for her character Malefu.
The news sent shockwaves across the industry and even left Busiswa shooketh.
The singer told fans on Twitter that she was stunned by the news.
#TheRiver1Magic really let Moshidi Motshegwa go. She serves us African mother realness every night & they still fired her. Just like that. The game's COLD. https://t.co/ZpZDF9f4FF— #SUMMERLIFE (@busiswaah) February 12, 2019
In the 702 interview Moshidi claimed she was told on the day she was shooting that her character's story was over.
"They said they don't have a story for Malefu. It's as simple as that. That is what the producers have said. I am repeating what the producers said... I just left. I finished my job on that day and they told me they don't have a story."
Busiswa was angered by this and claimed that in no other industry would such a situation happen.
It goes to show how dispensable talent us. Even our most incredible. No other industry do you get let go immediately for NO reason. Labour laws wouldn't allow it. But no, not this Entertainment Industry. https://t.co/s17tTKWcAk— #SUMMERLIFE (@busiswaah) February 12, 2019
Malefu, a devout but firm woman who would kill for her family became a total hit with viewers and led to a frenzy on social media.
So hurt you have no idea... @PhathuMakwarela can we please not be emotional about the decisions... Where is HR to intervene...what is THE RIVER without Malefu???... You know I changed to premium for the show? Moshidi is the show... Work it out guys😭😭😭— Nkosazana Leseka (@JaLadyK) February 9, 2019
Aren’t we all 😪I am even thinking of canceling my showmax subscription because I got hooked because of the river and one of the biggest reasons I watched the river was Malefu— Lufuno Jackie muleya (@Jackiemuleya) February 12, 2019
It’s a loss to the river not Moshidi, she will soon be back to our screen, boom production here is an opportunity to have a quality on your line up. As you are the best production house in mzanzi.— Samuel (@samieazy) February 9, 2019
Moshidi won’t be on The River anymore because apparently they don’t have a storyline for Malefu. That’s bullshit. I’ve seen the writer create a storyline for instagram models so there’s no way. Unless they can’t afford to pay her 🤷🏾♂️— lushian (@Lushovah) February 9, 2019
I just wish to see more of her this year. She— mosankie ♡ (@MosaSeshibe) February 8, 2019
was definitely fun on The River. Oh, Malefu. 😭 I'm gonna need days to recover.
But Moshidi needs to be on our screens more. It's a need. She's marvelous. 💕 https://t.co/dXktUGajFV
The River played themselves by cutting off moshidi from season 2 her character “ malefu” is so relatable to many viewers even my grandmother said malefu reminds her of her late mother with her strict and humorous ways as a viewer I’m not Happy about this decision. 💔 https://t.co/MtLR4FOWtC— FIELA SE KIND 🔌 (@rantshabi1) February 8, 2019
Is it true? Pathu once explained killing off characters, most importantly that he doesn’t live in the world of viewers. Ha a fair Shem. Moshidi for me,— Matshidiso Madia (@tshidi_lee) February 8, 2019
Le Presley are the best things about the river 😔 https://t.co/ZMhCtyELm8
I love the River but I will never forgive them for getting rid of Malefu, she is the reason I watch😭😭😭😭— Suelove##$ (@MarotholiSuzan) February 12, 2019