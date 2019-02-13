TshisaLIVE

Busiswa joins 'disappointed' fans after Moshidi Motshegwa exits The River

13 February 2019
Moshidi Motshegwa is no longer part of The River.
As Mzansi comes to terms with news that Moshidi Motshegwa's leaving hit drama series The River, singer Busiswa has added her name to the list of disappointed fans.

Moshidi recently told 702's Azania Mosaka that she had left the show after allegedly being told there was no longer a storyline for her character Malefu.

The news sent shockwaves across the industry and even left Busiswa shooketh.  

The singer told fans on Twitter that she was stunned by the news.

In the 702 interview Moshidi claimed she was told on the day she was shooting that her character's story was over.

"They said they don't have a story for Malefu. It's as simple as that. That is what the producers have said. I am repeating what the producers said... I just left. I finished my job on that day and they told me they don't have a story."

Busiswa was angered by this and claimed that in no other industry would such a situation happen.

Malefu, a devout but firm woman who would kill for her family became a total hit with viewers and led to a frenzy on social media. 

