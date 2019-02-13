TshisaLIVE

The streets are here for The River's Zolani & his kasi promises

13 February 2019 - 13:33 By Kyle Zeeman
Lawrence Maleka plays the role of Zolani on The River.
Lawrence Maleka plays the role of Zolani on The River.
Image: Instagram/ Lawrence Maleka

Zolani has given Mzansi a new way to pinky promise, winning 2019 with his kasi hand signals.

The dude has been playing games with police after he changed his statement when he was questioned by a detective this week. Zolani betrayed Tumi to protect his aunt Lindiwe.

To convince the detective Zolani even swore on her mother.

Zolani is a rockstar but fans of the show think he's scared of his aunt and is determined to try to avoid conflict.

No matter how much he tried to bamboozle the enemy with his kasi taal, the streets saw right through him.

They were also defeated by Zolani's promise and declared him as leadership. 

