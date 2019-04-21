5 times Kairo melted our hearts with her cuteness

DJ Zinhle and AKA’s little girl Kairo Forbes is definitely a superstar in the making.

Not only is she the apple of her mom and dad's eye, but she also has a special place in the hearts of thousands of fans.

Kairo, who is constantly serving bucket loads of cuteness on social media already knows how to work it for the camera. She oozes confidence that will sometimes have you forgetting that she's just three years old.

And can we have a moment for this little girl's swag!

Cava the snaps below.