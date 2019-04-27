TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Ayanda Borotho speaks on unfair treatment

'Sometimes my own people suck the life out of you'

27 April 2019 - 10:00 By KYLE ZEEMAN
Actress Ayanda Borotho was not impressed with the service she got.
Actress Ayanda Borotho was left frustrated and angry recently after experiencing bad service at a juice bar after gym.

We have all had those moments where the cashier or waiter left us wanting to just up and leave not only the shop but the whole planet before we kill a person.

Ayanda told her followers that she had that experience when going to grab a juice after gym, leaving her shaking!

"Please tell me if I'm overreacting but the way this person engaged me as a 'paying' customer was disgusting. Lapho udadewethu. Black like me.

"When I asked her why she did that she said  'sorry', and gave me the 'you think you are better' look. Sometimes my own people can just suck the life out of you. But we still support black and buy black because the vision is bigger than the shallowness we encounter," she wrote of her experience.

She decided to pull a Bonang and kill them with kindness.

"I tipped them double this time. That's how you deal with small minds," she said.

