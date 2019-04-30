TshisaLIVE

Taraji P. Henson pays emotional tribute to John Singleton: 'I can't stop crying'

30 April 2019 - 07:39 By Jessica Levitt
Taraji is devastated by the loss of the director.
Hollywood actress Taraji P. Henson has paid an emotional tribute to director John Singleton, posting a heartfelt message on her Instagram page explaining how much she loved him and was grateful to him.

Taraji said that Singleton was the first person who gave her a big break and said that whenever she needed advice, he was the person who was always available.

"I am just broken. My heart is broken. My god. My God."

The director died after being taken off life support after suffering a stroke last week. He was 51 years old.

Tributes for the director, who was the first African American to score an Oscar nomination, have poured in since his family confirmed his death.

My heart is broken!!! I am at a loss for words. Can’t stop crying. I WILL MISS YOU MY DEAR FRIEND JOHN SINGLETON!!! You gave me my first big break in #BabyBoy and again in #HustleandFlow you believed in me when Hollywood did not get me at all!!!Throughout my career when I needed advice it was YOU I called and you answered EACH AND EVERY TIME with sound advice. YOU NOTICED MY FUNNY AND COMEDIC TIMING LOOOONG BEFORE HOLLYWOOD CAUGHT ON and you named me Lucy (after Lucille Ball)!!! MY GOD!!! Up next for us was the Emmett Till story.................I am just broken!!! God bless your mom and your beautiful babies and family. Praying for ALL of our strength as we try and move on without you. MY GOD MY GOD!!! #RIHJohnSingleton 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

TshisaLIVE
