Taraji P. Henson pays emotional tribute to John Singleton: 'I can't stop crying'

Hollywood actress Taraji P. Henson has paid an emotional tribute to director John Singleton, posting a heartfelt message on her Instagram page explaining how much she loved him and was grateful to him.

Taraji said that Singleton was the first person who gave her a big break and said that whenever she needed advice, he was the person who was always available.

"I am just broken. My heart is broken. My god. My God."

The director died after being taken off life support after suffering a stroke last week. He was 51 years old.

Tributes for the director, who was the first African American to score an Oscar nomination, have poured in since his family confirmed his death.