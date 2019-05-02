TshisaLIVE

Altrovise on why homewrecking shouldn't be normalised in society

02 May 2019 - 06:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Altovise Lawrence in 'The Other Side'.
South African-born Hollywood actress Altovise Lawrence has shared her thoughts on the issue of homewrecking being normalised in society, saying that the world needs to change it's perspective on the matter.

The Other Side star said her biggest beef with society today was the manner in which they seemed to almost celebrate being the other woman or other man, and had become insensitive to the fact that they were breaking up a home.

"My biggest issue now is that people seem to revere in the fact that they can wreck a home. The 'I'm the girl who broke your home' or 'I'm the guy that took your girl'. It makes me uncomfortable, maybe because I appreciate a monogamous relationship. I understand polygamy and all those other things but for me, how I am wired is monogamy."

Altovise said she understood that the phenomenon was almost age-old but emphasised that that still didn't make it alright.

The actress spoke about this, just as her film The Other Side is about to reach SA cinemas.

In the film Altrovise stars as Kiya, a wildly outspoken novelist and lesbian who shows up as maid of honour at a friend's wedding, provoking immediate animosity from the bridegroom. They find themselves in a love triangle challenging convention.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Altovise said she was excited that the film would be shown on home soil.

"I'm excited and a bit scared, as this was my first big American project as an actor from SA. And I'm just a bit nervous about how it will be received. I just hope the message translates," she said.

