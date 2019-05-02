Altrovise on why homewrecking shouldn't be normalised in society

South African-born Hollywood actress Altovise Lawrence has shared her thoughts on the issue of homewrecking being normalised in society, saying that the world needs to change it's perspective on the matter.

The Other Side star said her biggest beef with society today was the manner in which they seemed to almost celebrate being the other woman or other man, and had become insensitive to the fact that they were breaking up a home.

"My biggest issue now is that people seem to revere in the fact that they can wreck a home. The 'I'm the girl who broke your home' or 'I'm the guy that took your girl'. It makes me uncomfortable, maybe because I appreciate a monogamous relationship. I understand polygamy and all those other things but for me, how I am wired is monogamy."

Altovise said she understood that the phenomenon was almost age-old but emphasised that that still didn't make it alright.