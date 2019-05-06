TshisaLIVE

Mzansi impressed with Rasta's painting of Julius Malema - 'Clearly he is a huge fan'

06 May 2019 - 11:06 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Rasta has received positive feedback on his latest painting.
Image: EFF via Twitter

Rasta's latest painting, of EFF leader Julius Malema, has wowed South Africans and has people asking if he has been taking lessons to improve his art or if he is just a huge EFF fan?

Rasta was one of thousands of supporters at the EFF's Tshela Thupa Rally at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday, where he did his painting.

If he is to maintain this level of accuracy with his next drawings, this will see him finally win the hearts of South Africans for a change, as he is no stranger to receiving criticism with his often "botched" portraits. 

While some poked fun at him and said maybe he needs to start drawing people who are still alive, others commended him for believing in his craft and honing it. Some even said they missed the old Rasta.

