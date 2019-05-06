Mzansi impressed with Rasta's painting of Julius Malema - 'Clearly he is a huge fan'

Rasta's latest painting, of EFF leader Julius Malema, has wowed South Africans and has people asking if he has been taking lessons to improve his art or if he is just a huge EFF fan?

Rasta was one of thousands of supporters at the EFF's Tshela Thupa Rally at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday, where he did his painting.

If he is to maintain this level of accuracy with his next drawings, this will see him finally win the hearts of South Africans for a change, as he is no stranger to receiving criticism with his often "botched" portraits.