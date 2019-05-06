Mzansi impressed with Rasta's painting of Julius Malema - 'Clearly he is a huge fan'
Rasta's latest painting, of EFF leader Julius Malema, has wowed South Africans and has people asking if he has been taking lessons to improve his art or if he is just a huge EFF fan?
Rasta was one of thousands of supporters at the EFF's Tshela Thupa Rally at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday, where he did his painting.
If he is to maintain this level of accuracy with his next drawings, this will see him finally win the hearts of South Africans for a change, as he is no stranger to receiving criticism with his often "botched" portraits.
Rasta is also here at the #EFFTshelaThupaRally pic.twitter.com/Mz5wZvUiBH— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 5, 2019
While some poked fun at him and said maybe he needs to start drawing people who are still alive, others commended him for believing in his craft and honing it. Some even said they missed the old Rasta.
So, Rasta played us all along? Or he could not afford to 'misdraw' the CIC @Julius_S_Malema, especially at #TshelaThupaRally? pic.twitter.com/65NskJulG3— Moses Moreroa (@MoreroaMoses) May 5, 2019
Revealed! Rasta is EFF! The only picture he approximated. Now we know— busani ngcaweni (@busani_ngcaweni) May 5, 2019
Rasta is a Fighter 😂✊❤ #EFFTshelaThupaRally #EFFFinalPush #E pic.twitter.com/8GSbU6S1k5
Entlek Rasta knew how to draw but he was waiting for a Signal 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/PdwSesl7A4— 🦂...MOOSER...🇿🇦 (@Moobiboy) May 5, 2019
Rasta all along he was fooling us... Mxm#Rasta pic.twitter.com/C9se3eCaXB— jeffrey Ntshwane (@jeff_Ntshwane) May 5, 2019
Rasta joined the winning side
