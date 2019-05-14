TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Sho Madjozi's proudly African birthday party

14 May 2019 - 11:28 By Kyle Zeeman
Sho Madjozi was dressed like African royalty.
Image: Instagram/Sho Madjozi

Sho Madjozi has BEEN representing her African roots around the world, but she took it to the next level recently when she threw a birthday party fit for an African queen.

Sho had a few close friends and family join her at the Yeoville Dinner Club in Johannesburg recently where they had an African birthday banquet.

Guests dressed up in their most royal attire and Sho didn't disappoint in her gold attire and crown.

There was even a twist of fun with mqomboti shots doing the round.

Sho took to Twitter this week to post snaps from the evening, showing off some of the amazing fashion, food and drinks from the continent.

Cava some the action from the night.

