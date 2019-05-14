TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Mzansi celebrates this Sjava performance on Colours

14 May 2019 - 10:21 By Kyle Zeeman
Sjava was on Colours, performing his hit single Umama from his latest album.
Sjava was on Colours, performing his hit single Umama from his latest album.
Image: Via Sjava's Instagram

Sjava stays representing Mzansi overseas, this time slaying a performance on prestigious European music platform Colours.

The show showcases incredible talent from all around the globe and has helped launch the career of several artists overseas.

Sjava set the show ablaze with a tribute to his mom, performed his hit single Umama from his latest album.

A video of his performance went viral on social media and soon the star's name was on the Twitter trends list as fans spazzed over the performance.

Even celebs saluted the performance.

Lasizwe took to Instagram to say the performance gave him goosebumps, while Mi Casa frontman J'Something said he was so proud to see a South African slaying on the platform.

Sjava was grateful for all the love and sent a massive thank you to both the show and all those giving him props.

"Thank you to Colours. Not just for the performance but for helping me inspire my people Ngiyabonga kakhulu. And another big thank you to the producer of the song," he wrote on Twitter.

MORE

Sjava opens up about his love affair with soccer & why it didn't work out

"I've always known that it would be soccer or music for me," Sjava said
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Sjava: Fame has caused a lot of problems between me and my partner

"That's why if you look at many relationships of people in the public eye, they hardly ever work out," Sjava said.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Sjava isn't bothered by people's opinions of his dress sense

Sjava wants to be known for his music.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Trevor Noah takes aim at Julius Malema on The Daily Show & it was lit TshisaLIVE
  2. Ntsiki Mazwai believes Cassper & AKA rap about 'useless' things TshisaLIVE
  3. Boity: People have to get used to seeing me take snuff TshisaLIVE
  4. Three other times Trevor Noah poked fun at Julius Malema and EFF TshisaLIVE
  5. The Bachelor's Gina Myers learnt to love herself first after split TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Andrew Turnbull dies in high-speed head-on car crash
Elections 2019: What we know so far
X