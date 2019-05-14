WATCH | Mzansi celebrates this Sjava performance on Colours
Sjava stays representing Mzansi overseas, this time slaying a performance on prestigious European music platform Colours.
The show showcases incredible talent from all around the globe and has helped launch the career of several artists overseas.
Sjava set the show ablaze with a tribute to his mom, performed his hit single Umama from his latest album.
A video of his performance went viral on social media and soon the star's name was on the Twitter trends list as fans spazzed over the performance.
Even celebs saluted the performance.
Lasizwe took to Instagram to say the performance gave him goosebumps, while Mi Casa frontman J'Something said he was so proud to see a South African slaying on the platform.
Brother @Sjava_atm ... I salute you ... I bow! Well done on this achievement ... a show I follow religiously on YouTube and I am so proud to have one of our own on this MASSIVE platform! @colorsxstudios bless you guys !! pic.twitter.com/7OnSq1dDO8— J'Something™ (@jsomethingmusic) May 13, 2019
Sjava was grateful for all the love and sent a massive thank you to both the show and all those giving him props.
"Thank you to Colours. Not just for the performance but for helping me inspire my people Ngiyabonga kakhulu. And another big thank you to the producer of the song," he wrote on Twitter.