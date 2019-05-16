From assault to Instagram 'hacking': Three must-read Babes and Mampintsha stories
Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha continue to dominate conversations on social media, months after a video of Babes allegedly being assaulted by Mampintsha was shared on her Instagram account.
Since then a lot has happened and now it seems the two are willing to make amends. .
Here are three must-read stories on the couple:
Famsa mediation
Pinetown Magistrate's Court prosecutor Ndoda January referred Babes and Mampintsha for mediation with Famsa, a recommendation he said the couple had agreed to.
Pat Magwaza, Mampintsha's lawyer, disputed claims that assault charges against Mampintsha had been dropped.
Backlash
In February, Mampintsha received major backlash on social media after the video of him hitting Babes was posted on her Instagram account. At the time, Babes said she had left Mampintsha.
Instagram "hacking" claims
Amid the scandal, Babes took to Twitter to claim that her Instagram account had been hacked by Mampintsha, who allegedly used it to comment on his posts as if it was Babes.
Babes claimed this was another form of abuse she was subjected to by Mampintsha and said she would alert the police.