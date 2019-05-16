TshisaLIVE

From assault to Instagram 'hacking': Three must-read Babes and Mampintsha stories

16 May 2019 - 11:03 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha.
Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha.
Image: Instagram/Babes Wodumo

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha continue to dominate conversations on social media, months after a video of Babes allegedly being assaulted by Mampintsha was shared on her Instagram account. 

Since then a lot has happened and now it seems the two are willing to make amends. .

Here are three must-read stories on the couple:

Famsa mediation

Pinetown Magistrate's Court prosecutor Ndoda January referred Babes and Mampintsha for mediation with Famsa, a recommendation he said the couple had agreed to. 

Pat Magwaza, Mampintsha's lawyer, disputed claims that assault charges against Mampintsha had been dropped. 

Babes and Mampintsha to go for mediation over assault charge

The assault case involving Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo and Babes Wodumo was referred to Families South African (Famsa) for mediation.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Backlash

In February, Mampintsha received major backlash on social media after the video of him hitting  Babes was posted on her Instagram account. At the time, Babes said she had left Mampintsha.

Arrest Mampintsha, says KZN arts MEC as EFF lays charge

KwaZulu-Natal arts, culture, sport and recreation MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi on Monday called on police to arrest musician Mampintsha for allegedly ...
Politics
2 months ago

Instagram "hacking" claims

Amid the scandal, Babes took to Twitter to claim that her Instagram account had been hacked by Mampintsha, who allegedly used it to comment on his posts as if it was Babes.

Babes claimed this was another form of abuse she was subjected to by Mampintsha and said she would alert the police. 

Babes Wodumo claims Mampintsha is 'hacking' her Instagram account

Babes Wodumo has pleaded with Mampintsha to 'leave her alone'.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Babes does a vosho after court appearance and dashes off to Mampintsha TshisaLIVE
  2. Boity: People have to get used to seeing me take snuff TshisaLIVE
  3. 'WTF!' - Mzansi reacts to Babes's behaviour at Mampintsha court appearance TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I'm p*ssed' - Penny Lebyane weighs in on Verwoerd's grandson heading to ... TshisaLIVE
  5. OPINION | Nah, Trevor! Don't use us for a laugh TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
Babes does a vosho after court appearance and dashes off to Mampintsha
X