From assault to Instagram 'hacking': Three must-read Babes and Mampintsha stories

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha continue to dominate conversations on social media, months after a video of Babes allegedly being assaulted by Mampintsha was shared on her Instagram account.

Since then a lot has happened and now it seems the two are willing to make amends. .

Here are three must-read stories on the couple:

Famsa mediation

Pinetown Magistrate's Court prosecutor Ndoda January referred Babes and Mampintsha for mediation with Famsa, a recommendation he said the couple had agreed to.

Pat Magwaza, Mampintsha's lawyer, disputed claims that assault charges against Mampintsha had been dropped.