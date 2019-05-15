TshisaLIVE

Babes and Mampintsha to go for mediation over assault charge

15 May 2019 - 13:24 By LWANDILE BHENGU

The assault case involving Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo and lover Babes Wodumo took an interesting twist on Wednesday when the matter was referred to Families South African (Famsa) for mediation.

In a day of drama, Babes, real name Bongekile Simelane, made her way to the Pinetown Magistrate's court where Mampintsha appeared on Wednesday.

State prosecutor Ndoda January told the court that an agreement for the case to be referred to Famsa had been reached by both parties.

Mampintsha handed himself over to police in March after a video was posted on Babes’s Instagram live, in which a man can be seen slapping her. He was released on R2,000 bail.

Mampintsha's lawyer Pat Magwaza told TshisaLIVE outside the court that the case of assault still stood against Mampintsha amidst wide speculation that gqom star Wodumo would withdraw the charges against Mampintsha after the pair got back together.

"[Famsa] is to try and resolve the matter between the two," said Magwaza.

Neither Wodumo or Mampintsha could be drawn to talking to the media after the sitting. They will both be back in court on June 11.

Earlier in the day, Wodumo appeared in the Durban Magistrate's court where she, her sister Nondumiso Simelane and artist Tipcee appeared on a separate assault charge.

The case against them was opened at the Umbilo police station following an alleged assault incident that took place at a guest house in March. The case was adjourned and referred for alternative dispute resolution (mediation) as well.

The trio will be back in court on May 31.

Gqom star Babes Wodumo performed a short dance after her assault case was adjourned until May 31 2019 before dashing off to support her lover Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo in his assault case - against herself.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Babes does a vosho after court appearance and dashes off to Mampintsha

Gqom star Babes Wodumo made a brief appearance in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday on an assault charge, delaying the case against her ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Mampintsha due back in court over Babes assault

Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo  is expected back in the Pinetown Magistrate's court on Wednesday on charges relating to the assault of his girlfriend ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'My daughter will never go back to that man': Babes Wodumo’s dad

"Over my dead body! My daughter will never go back to that man. It’s not true. She has not gone back to him.”
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Babes does a vosho after court appearance and dashes off to Mampintsha TshisaLIVE
  2. Boity: People have to get used to seeing me take snuff TshisaLIVE
  3. 'WTF!' - Mzansi reacts to Babes's behaviour at Mampintsha court appearance TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I'm p*ssed' - Penny Lebyane weighs in on Verwoerd's grandson heading to ... TshisaLIVE
  5. OPINION | Nah, Trevor! Don't use us for a laugh TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
Babes does a vosho after court appearance and dashes off to Mampintsha
X