Kwesta’s version of 'Old Town Road' is what good times are made of

18 May 2019 - 16:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Kwesta did the most with his version of the popular song.
By now you've probably heard Lil Nas X's country hit Old Town Road - but hold on to your country hat, because Kwesta just pulled in and gave it some local flavour!

Lil Nas X made headlines a while ago when the song was booted from the country charts because it was apparently not country enough.

Dude returned with a Billy Ray Cyrus collab and took his place at the top of the charts.

The Old Town Road fever hit Mzansi this week when Kwesta, Refentse and Elandré teamed up to give it a do-over.

We think it's amazing and Kwesta really gave it a proper shine!

Check it out!

