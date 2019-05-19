TshisaLIVE

Meet Taylor Jaye: She's worked with your favs & sings in Khoisan dialect

19 May 2019 - 11:59 By Kyle Zeeman
Taylor Jaye is ready to conquer the charts.
Taylor Jaye is ready to conquer the charts.
Image: Taylor Jaye Facebook

Muso Taylor Jaye is determined to become a household name in afro-pop music and with the unique ability to sing in several languages, including a dialect of Khoisan, you wouldn't bet against it.

Taylor has worked with several local musicians including Busiswa, Big Star Johnson and Uhuru.

But now the star is ready to step properly into the spotlight and introduce herself to Mzansi.

"Taylor Jaye is a singer-songwriter. Her genre is a combination of afro-pop and afro-house. She has a vibrant energy that is infectious."

Taylor has performed in several countries around the world and has captivated audiences with her fusion of languages.

She sings in English, Afrikaans and vernac, including a dialect of Khoisan.

"The reactions to me singing in vernac has been quite incredible. Local audiences think I am singing in Xhosa sometimes but I am actually singing in a Khoisan dialect. When they find that out they think it is really cool."

While the dialects are not among the 11 official languages, Taylor said she is not singing in it to consciously advocate for its use.

"It isn't like I'm singing in vernac because I want to advocate for it. It just feels right and comfortable. It is part of who I am, so why not embrace it."

MORE

WATCH | Busiswa slams nasty comments over her lingerie ad

The hitmaker encouraged women to love themselves as they are and embrace their kind of sexy
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

LISTEN | Somizi to pull out of any gigs linked to Mampintsha

'Midnight Starring' singer Busiswa has also said she's pulling out of Mampintsha's event.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Busiswa joins 'disappointed' fans after Moshidi Motshegwa exits The River

Fans aren't happy about Moshidi leaving.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'He wasn't my type': Kwesta's wife on their first meeting TshisaLIVE
  2. When Papa Penny said 'down sit' instead of 'sit down' Mzansi felt played! TshisaLIVE
  3. Trey Songz is a dad, but who is his baby mama? TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Fan begs Jub Jub to not go through with Uyajola TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | MaCele got all the spotlight, but fans want their faves, too TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘They lost a brand in Robert Marawa’: Twitter weighs in on presenter’s exit ...
Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
X