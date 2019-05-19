Meet Taylor Jaye: She's worked with your favs & sings in Khoisan dialect

Muso Taylor Jaye is determined to become a household name in afro-pop music and with the unique ability to sing in several languages, including a dialect of Khoisan, you wouldn't bet against it.

Taylor has worked with several local musicians including Busiswa, Big Star Johnson and Uhuru.

But now the star is ready to step properly into the spotlight and introduce herself to Mzansi.

"Taylor Jaye is a singer-songwriter. Her genre is a combination of afro-pop and afro-house. She has a vibrant energy that is infectious."

Taylor has performed in several countries around the world and has captivated audiences with her fusion of languages.

She sings in English, Afrikaans and vernac, including a dialect of Khoisan.

"The reactions to me singing in vernac has been quite incredible. Local audiences think I am singing in Xhosa sometimes but I am actually singing in a Khoisan dialect. When they find that out they think it is really cool."

While the dialects are not among the 11 official languages, Taylor said she is not singing in it to consciously advocate for its use.

"It isn't like I'm singing in vernac because I want to advocate for it. It just feels right and comfortable. It is part of who I am, so why not embrace it."