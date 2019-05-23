Oprah Winfrey 'flies the SA flag' in Gert-Johan Coetzee caftan
SA designer Gert-Johan Coetzee clearly won Oprah Winfrey over when he dressed her for the Global Citizen festival in December. A few months later and Oprah was wearing another creation by the SA designer. And he couldn't be happier.
"When Miss Winfrey was here December last year for the Global Citizens we did a couple of options for her, and I am so happy and grateful to see that she is wearing them so proudly, flying the SA flag very high. There's a lot of excitement today, we're just champagne-filled and grateful," he told TimesLIVE.
Gert took to Instagram to share his proud moment. "Oprah Winfrey in a Gert-Johan Coetzee caftan at the beautiful @glori_r's wedding."
Oprah wore the gold Caftan to Glori Nelson's wedding in Los Angeles, a graduate from the Oprah Winfrey Academy in SA.
"I have known these girls since they were 12 and 13 coming to my school. Graduating from college. Grad school. Now our first wedding. Looking for the perfect dress. #biglifemoment."