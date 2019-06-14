TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Kim Kardashian-West takes her criminal justice reform project to the White House

14 June 2019 - 11:23 By Jessica Levitt

Kim Kardashian-West visited US president Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday to speak about a criminal justice reform project called Second Chance.

She addressed the media and politicians about the project, explaining how her journey into prisoner reform began.

"I really had no connection to anybody on the inside. My heart just completely opened up and I wanted to do more."

Kardashian-West is studying law and said she began focusing on prisoners' re-entry into society.

Trump said she was one of the most successful people in the entertainment business and that she'd soon be one of the most successful in law.

Kardashian-West said only after prison visits did she understand how difficult it was for prisoners to lead a normal life after they are released.


