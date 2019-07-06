TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Twitter crowns Boity & Linda Mtoba queens of #VDJ2019, while Minnie failed to impress

Mzansi's famous faces put their best foot forward this year...

06 July 2019 - 16:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Boity Thulo stole the show at the 2019 Vodacom Durban July.
Boity Thulo stole the show at the 2019 Vodacom Durban July.
Image: Twitter/Boity Thulo

All roads led to the Zulu Kingdom on Saturday for the annual Vodacom Durban July, where Mzansi's famous faces pulled out all the stops for the fashion frenzy. 

The prestigious horse racing event has become a highly-anticipated feature on the events calendar, with the fashion dominating social media. 

This year the theme was "Stars of Africa," which Boity Thulo and Linda Mtoba totally nailed.

When Boity stepped out, fans knew the rest of the celebs had to bring their A-game or go home.

The rapper looked absolutely breathtaking in a purple number and had the perfect makeup, accessories and hairstyle to match. There was nothing to fault!

Mama-to-be Linda Mtoba arrived a bit later but left a lot celebs in the dust with her leopard print ensemble that slayed without any mercy.

While half of Twitter waited patiently almost all day for the queen aka Bonang Matheba to arrive and shut the whole thing down, the queen didn't pull out all the stops this year.

B looked amazing in an orange and yellow, beaded number that had motion for the gods every time she moved but it wasn't quite the show stealer. However, her fans were still stanning a queen, because well... she lets other kids flourish sometimes.

Somizi pulled out all the drama in a green suit that had a six metre train and the entourage to match. It also looks like green was the winning colour as Phelo Bala and his bae Moshe Ndiki also rocked up in green suits that complimented each other beautifully.

Sarah Langa, Blue Mbombo and Khanyi Mbau looked angelic in white. Lerato Kganyago went with gold while DJ Tiira's wife, Gugu, and Zodwa went with see-through and lace.

However, the Twitter fashion police weren't as impressed with Minnie Dlamini. 

All they could say was "I knew it Mabena, disappoint me again!"

See the snaps below... scroll till the end you don't wanna miss nothing!

View this post on Instagram

IT'S A @SKIPSOUTHAFRICA INSTAGRAM TAKEOVER!!! The day we have all been waiting for is finally here!!!! For the #VDJ2019, I went with an all-white power suit by @orapelengmodutle . White is one of my favourite colours, often synonymous with peace, calmness and ease. A colour which exudes a friendly persona with positive associations. That's what #ThePowerOfWhiteClothing does for me! Remember, today one lucky person will walk away with a R5000 Superbalist voucher! Make sure you are sporting your full-on white, black or monochrome look at this year's #VDJ2019. Stand a chance to make it onto my best dressed list with Skip. Don't forget to follow @SkipSouthAfrica because I am doing an Instagram takeover, bringing you the #VDJ2019 to your doorstep! Once again, thank you to Orapeleng for this exquisite creation!

A post shared by Sarah Langa Mackay (@sarahlanga) on

View this post on Instagram

@afrotainmentsa with my Lady @gugu.khathi

A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) on

View this post on Instagram

❤️🧡❤️🧡 #VDJ2018 dressed by @ruthsamaai

A post shared by Holly Rey (@hollyreymusic) on

Zodwa Wabantu shows off her rejuvenated boobs at Durban July

Zodwa Wabantu set tongues wagging when she arrived at the Vodacom Durban July on Saturday in a sheer, crystal-encrusted dress that left little to the ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Union's threat to disrupt Durban July averted

A threat by worker’s union the Academic and Professional Staff Association (Apsa) to disrupt the Vodacom Durban July has been averted.
News
4 hours ago

If you drink and drive at the Durban July, odds are that you'll be arrested

Drink and drive this Vodacom Durban July 2019 and you can bet that you will likely face jail time.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Sizwe Dhlomo & Vusi Thembekwayo got into a flaming twar ... again! TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Enhle Mbali reminds Mzansi to mind their own business with Cathy Guetta ... TshisaLIVE
  4. The 411: Here's why DJ Zinhle topped the trends list last night! TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | A fan flexing to Cassper's song while being chased by a dog goes viral TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Homecoming: South African troops return from DRC
DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
X