SNAPS | Twitter crowns Boity & Linda Mtoba queens of #VDJ2019, while Minnie failed to impress
Mzansi's famous faces put their best foot forward this year...
All roads led to the Zulu Kingdom on Saturday for the annual Vodacom Durban July, where Mzansi's famous faces pulled out all the stops for the fashion frenzy.
The prestigious horse racing event has become a highly-anticipated feature on the events calendar, with the fashion dominating social media.
This year the theme was "Stars of Africa," which Boity Thulo and Linda Mtoba totally nailed.
When Boity stepped out, fans knew the rest of the celebs had to bring their A-game or go home.
The rapper looked absolutely breathtaking in a purple number and had the perfect makeup, accessories and hairstyle to match. There was nothing to fault!
Mama-to-be Linda Mtoba arrived a bit later but left a lot celebs in the dust with her leopard print ensemble that slayed without any mercy.
While half of Twitter waited patiently almost all day for the queen aka Bonang Matheba to arrive and shut the whole thing down, the queen didn't pull out all the stops this year.
B looked amazing in an orange and yellow, beaded number that had motion for the gods every time she moved but it wasn't quite the show stealer. However, her fans were still stanning a queen, because well... she lets other kids flourish sometimes.
Somizi pulled out all the drama in a green suit that had a six metre train and the entourage to match. It also looks like green was the winning colour as Phelo Bala and his bae Moshe Ndiki also rocked up in green suits that complimented each other beautifully.
Sarah Langa, Blue Mbombo and Khanyi Mbau looked angelic in white. Lerato Kganyago went with gold while DJ Tiira's wife, Gugu, and Zodwa went with see-through and lace.
However, the Twitter fashion police weren't as impressed with Minnie Dlamini.
All they could say was "I knew it Mabena, disappoint me again!"
See the snaps below... scroll till the end you don't wanna miss nothing!
DURBAN JULY ‘19 🐎— Tropics Magazine® (@TropicsMagazine) July 6, 2019
The Jones’ - Minnie Dlamini and her husband at the Durban July. 🖤💜
#VDJ2019 #DurbanJuly #VDJMasquerade19 pic.twitter.com/AxFhMK1CHL
View this post on Instagram
IT'S A @SKIPSOUTHAFRICA INSTAGRAM TAKEOVER!!! The day we have all been waiting for is finally here!!!! For the #VDJ2019, I went with an all-white power suit by @orapelengmodutle . White is one of my favourite colours, often synonymous with peace, calmness and ease. A colour which exudes a friendly persona with positive associations. That's what #ThePowerOfWhiteClothing does for me! Remember, today one lucky person will walk away with a R5000 Superbalist voucher! Make sure you are sporting your full-on white, black or monochrome look at this year's #VDJ2019. Stand a chance to make it onto my best dressed list with Skip. Don't forget to follow @SkipSouthAfrica because I am doing an Instagram takeover, bringing you the #VDJ2019 to your doorstep! Once again, thank you to Orapeleng for this exquisite creation!