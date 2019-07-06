SNAPS | Twitter crowns Boity & Linda Mtoba queens of #VDJ2019, while Minnie failed to impress

All roads led to the Zulu Kingdom on Saturday for the annual Vodacom Durban July, where Mzansi's famous faces pulled out all the stops for the fashion frenzy.

The prestigious horse racing event has become a highly-anticipated feature on the events calendar, with the fashion dominating social media.

This year the theme was "Stars of Africa," which Boity Thulo and Linda Mtoba totally nailed.

When Boity stepped out, fans knew the rest of the celebs had to bring their A-game or go home.

The rapper looked absolutely breathtaking in a purple number and had the perfect makeup, accessories and hairstyle to match. There was nothing to fault!

Mama-to-be Linda Mtoba arrived a bit later but left a lot celebs in the dust with her leopard print ensemble that slayed without any mercy.